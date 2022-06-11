Novak Djokovic set to drop out of the top 5 for the first time since 2018 due to Wimbledon not awarding points this year

Novak Djokovic, who has been in the top-5 of the ATP rankings since September 2018, will drop six slots to be ranked World No. 7 after Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open owing to a visa controversy, lost the quarterfinals of the French Open to arch rival Rafael Nadal. The Italian Open remains the only title that the Serb has won this year.

After Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic will drop to World No.7.

He has always been in the Top 5 since September 2018.



Irrespective of what happens at the third Grand Slam of the year, the World No. 1 will see his ranking plummet as the ATP has decided to strip Wimbledon of ranking points but will drop points earned last year.

The move from the ATP came after the All England Lawn Tennis Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic, who is defending 2000 points as last year's winner, will lose the same number of points no matter what transpires at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's World No. 1 journey began during Wimbledon 2011

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2011 WImbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic first broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings in 2007 and ended the year as World No. 3. Incidentally, it was at Wimbledon in 2011 that the Serb first made it to the World No. 1 slot after getting past Jo-Wilfred Tsonga in the semifinals.

A 70-6 win-loss record in 2011 ensured the Serb ended the year at the top of the ATP rankings list and Djokovic kept himself amongst the top 3 in the tennis world until June 2017.

A less-than-impressive 2017 season during which Djokovic split with long-time coach Marian Vajda witnessed a new low for the Serb. Djokovic's performances were lackluster even after his return from injury in 2018 and he fell out of the top 20 in May 2018.

With Vajda joining the team again in 2018, Djokovic climbed back to the World No. 3 position in September 2018 and has not fallen below the top 3 ever since.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



That means #1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals.That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick). #1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals.That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick).

Daniil Medvedev replaced Djokovic at the helm of the ATP list in late February after the Serb spent a record 361 weeks at the top. The 35-year-old regained his position in the top rankings three weeks later, where he has been ever since. The Serb will drop to No. 3 in the rankings on June 13, with Daniil Medvedev climbing back to the top spot and Alexander Zverev now crowned the new World No. 2

