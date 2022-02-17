Novak Djokovic will likely be allowed to play the Rome Masters despite being unvaccinated: Italian Undersecretary for Sport

Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at this year's Italian Open, according to a sports official from the country. Valentina Vezzali, Italy's cabinet undersecretary for sports, does not expect COVID-19 vaccine mandates to be in place at the time of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

The current state of emergency in Italy, which was extended on 14 December, is set to end on 31 March. After this date, COVID-19 green passes will not be required to enter Italy or attend events in the country, barring further changes.

This should allow the Serb, who has not been vaccinated, to play at the Italian Open, which is set to run from May 8-15.

In an interview with La Repubblica, Vezzali, a six-time Olympic gold medallist in fencing, explained that she expects the World No. 1 to be able to compete at the Foro Italico.

"As far as tennis is concerned, the reinforced Green Pass is not foreseen," Vezzali said. "So if Djokovic wants to come and play the [tournament] in Rome, he can do it."

The Serb is a five-time champion in Rome, having claimed the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2020. He was beaten by 10-time winner and great rival Rafael Nadal in three sets in the 2021 final.

Novak Djokovic will play his first tournament of 2022 at Dubai Championships next week

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic is set to compete in his first tournament of the season at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next week. The ATP 500 tournament will be held from February 21-26 at the Aviation Club Tennis Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has won the event five times, including in his last appearance in 2020, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He has not played a competitive match since helping Serbia reach the semifinals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in December.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is practicing in Dubai

The 34-year-old spoke for the first time since his Australian Open deportation saga in an interview with the BBC on Tuesday. He admitted he would rather miss out on Major titles than compromise his principles by unwillingly taking the COVID-19 vaccine to compete.

