"Novak Djokovic will never be a black horse" - Alexander Zverev sticks up for Serb, but calls Carlos Alcaraz the French Open 'favorite'

Alexander Zverev has refused to label Novak Djokovic a "black horse" at the 2025 French Open. The German also opined that defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to clinch the men's singles title at the clay Major again this year.

On Monday, June 2, Zverev reached the Roland Garros quarterfinals after getting a fourth-round walkover against Tallon Griekspoor. Later, at his post-match press conference, the ATP No. 3 was asked if he has been following the 100-time singles titlist's performances at the tournament and if he believes the Serb has an outside chance of winning his 25th Major title.

Rejecting the 'dark horse' tag for Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev said:

"I mean, the guy won 24 Grand Slams. He’s never gonna be a black horse. He definitely knows how to play tennis. He definitely knows what it means to be on a big stage and play big matches. There’s no doubt about that. Of course, until this moment I’ve had to focus on my matches. Novak Djokovic will never be a black horse."

The German also named the Serb among the favorites for the title in Paris. However, his first pick was none other than defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, followed by Jannik Sinner, himself and Djokovic.

"For me Carlos is the favorite. I would say the next three in line are Jannik, myself, and Novak. I still believe that. I still believe that in tennis and experience, Novak is up there with us. I think from now on, I have the toughest draw in the tournament. So I’m looking forward to the battles ahead. I’m looking forward to playing the best in the world," Zverev added.

Interestingly, Zverev has a chance to oust the 24-time Grand Slam champion from Roland Garros.

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic to lock horns for place in last four at French Open

Alexander Zverev at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic registered an emphatic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open to set up an exciting quarterfinal clash against Alexander Zverev.

The Serb and the German have faced each other on 13 occasions previously, with the former leading the pair's head-to-head 8-5. The most recent encounter between them came in the semifinals of this year's Australian Open.

In Melbourne, Zverev clinched the first set 7-6(5). Subsequently, the Serb, hampered by an injury, decided to retire. The crowd loudly booed the Serb as he made his way out of Rod Laver Arena. However, Zverev took objection to the crowd's behavior and reminded them of the former No. 1's stellar achievements.

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

