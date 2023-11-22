Roger Federer being honored by blind tenor Andrea Bocelli has the Swiss' fans claiming that Novak Djokovic won't ever command such respect.

The Swiss legend walked away from tennis in September 2022 after a 24-year-long career whereas Djokovic continues to dominate the men's circuit to date.

Federer attended Bocelli's concert at Hallenstadion in Zurich on Monday, November 20. During the event, he was invited on stage by the Italian artiste. Bocelli then dedicated his song 'Nessun Dorma' to the Swiss, who burst into tears during the performance.

A few of the 20-time Grand Slam champion's supporters took a jibe at the Serb in the wake of the events. One of the fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Novak will never get this level of respect and love. [Federer] Goat for a reason."

Even though the Serb boasts of comparatively better on-court records than the Swiss, a user opined that the latter's legacy beats the numbers written in history books.

"Reason why Djokovic can’t be recognized as goat it’s more than just hitting a tennis ball," the user tweeted.

Another user chimed in, writing:

"Nole will never be respected like this."

Another fan sang praise of the Swiss with a tweet that read:

"Roger is a Living Legend !!!!!! The most incredibly, brilliant Champion of Tennis!"

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Roger Federer 27-23

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer came face-to-face on the court a staggering 50 times before the latter retired. The Serb won a total of 27 matches whereas the Swiss collected 23 wins.

The duo's rivalry dates back to the year 2006. Their maiden encounter came when the 24-time Grand Slam champion was in his third year as a tennis professional and Federer had already won seven Majors. They played each other at the Monte Carlos Masters and the Swiss drew first blood.

The retired star scored three more back-to-back victories before the Serb tasted success for the first time in 2007. He defeated the 20-time Grand Slam champion in the Canadian Open final.

Federer's last win against Djokovic was a group-stage win during the 2019 ATP Finals.

Both players faced each other for the last time in the year 2020 at the Australian Open. The 36-year-old secured his 27th victory over the Swiss in the semifinals en route to lifting the title Down Under.

