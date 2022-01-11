Novak Djokovic won't be deported on Tuesday as Immigration Minister yet to decide on canceling Serb's visa: Reports

Novak Djokovic will not be deported on Tuesday as the Immigration Minister of the Australian government, Alex Hawke, is yet to make a decision on canceling the Serb's visa, according to reports. The World No. 1 will remain in Melbourne for at least another day and continue his preparations for the 2022 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic won his legal battle in court on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed his visa cancelation order by the Australian Border Force. The judge also ordered his immediate release from immigration detention, freeing him up for the Australian Open.

Sky News Australia



Novak Djokovic has thanked his fans and returned to training for the Australian Open after a judge quashed his visa cancellation on Monday.

However, Alex Hawke still has the power to cancel the Serb's visa and possibly ban him from Australia for the next three years, meaning the World No. 1 might not be able to feature at the Australian Open until 2025.

According to Paul Sakkal of the Age, Hawke is still considering the matter, with a verdict expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Paul Sakkal



"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter," spokesman says



starts Monday



Djokovic saga set to extend into Wednesday with Immigration Minister Alex Hawke unlikely to make decision to deport on Tuesday

“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter. As the issue is ongoing, for legal reasons it is inappropriate to comment further,” a spokesperson of the Immigration Ministry was quoted saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Federal Liberal MP and former tennis player John Alexander has urged Hawke not to exercise ministerial powers and cancel the nine-time Australian Open champion's visa.

"Novak does not seem to present an unreasonable health risk to Australia. So what would be the ‘public interest’ the Minister could potentially use to exercise his personal powers to deport our defending Australian Open tennis champion," Alexander questioned.

'Retaining the Australian Open as a Grand Slam event, I would argue is in our national interest. The minister’s ‘personal powers to cancel visas’ are designed to prevent criminals otherwise walking our streets, or to prevent a contagious person otherwise walking our streets; they’re not designed to assist in dealing with a potential political problem of the day."

Liberal MP and former Aus tennis player John Alexander declares on his social media that ministerial powers to cancel visas should be reserved for "criminals" not dealing with "a political problem of the day"

Novak Djokovic being investigated over his travel form

According to the Age, the Australian government is investigating whether Novak Djokovic falsified information on his border entry forms. The Serb stated that he had not traveled in 14 days before landing at Melbourne airport.

Djokovic was, however, reported to have traveled from Belgrade to Spain during this period. It remains to be seen how the Australian government will react.

The Serb, meanwhile, trained on Rod Laver Arena on Monday for the first time since landing in Melbourne. If allowed to compete, Djokovic, who currently possesses a 21-match winning streak in Melbourne, will aim for his 21st Grand Slam title.

Edited by Arvind Sriram