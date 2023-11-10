"Novak Djokovic will tell me where I am" - Jannik Sinner ready for clash against Serb at ATP Finals, feels it'll be 'important' for his growth

Ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner stated that his matchup against Novak Djokovic would be crucial for his overall growth and immediate future in Turin, Italy.

The groups for the round-robin stage were announced a little while back, which saw Djokovic and Sinner fall in the same quartet, Green Group.

Following that, the Italian talked about the importance of his ATP Finals duel with the World No. 1 in a recent conversation with Corriere Della Sera. He stated he looked forward to intense battles with top players.

"Djokovic will tell me where I am. I felt closer this year in the semifinals at Wimbledon, despite losing in three sets, than last year in the quarter-finals, when we fought for five. I can't wait. These are the games I train for every day, the ones that put me under pressure," Sinner said.

The World No. 4 also said:

"Because you're up against someone who's won 24 Grand Slams, three out of four this year alone. In terms of results, the best this sport has ever had. I hope to meet him as soon as possible, already in the group, these are the important games for growth, the ones for which I say: I win or I learn."

Novak Djokovic is undefeated against Jannik Sinner

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic is yet to lose a match against Jannik Sinner. He has met the Italian thrice to date and reigned supreme on all three occasions.

The duo first met when Sinner was a teenager. The Serb clinched a straight-set victory over the Italian in a Round of 32 clash at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2021. He won 72 out of 130 points that were played for and broke his opponent five times. However, he lost to Dan Evans in the next round.

Their next encounter came at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Despite winning the first two sets, Sinner could not finish the job against Djokovic, who won the next three sets without breaking a sweat. The 36-year-old won the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and advanced to the semifinals.

The Serb's most recent triumph over Jannik Sinner came at this year's Wimbledon. It was a relative day at the office for him, as the Italian failed to put up a fight for most of the tie in the semifinals. The seven-time tournament champion won the match with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) scoreline, eventually.

