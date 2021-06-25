"Novak Djokovic will be the toughest obstacle for Novak Djokovic's road to the Golden Slam" - Paul Annacone

Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone was recently invited by Tennis Channel to talk about Novak Djokovic's prospects at this year's Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open. And during the dicussion Annacone suggested that Djokovic himself would be the biggest obstacle in his Calendar Golden Slam bid, given the pressure and expectations that would rest on his shoulders.

Novak Djokovic made history a few weeks ago by lifting his second Roland Garros trophy. The Serb beat first-time Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas from two-sets-to-love down to clinch his 19th Major overall, and first in Paris since 2016.

That has also brought Djokovic closer to the elusive "Calendar Golden Slam", i.e. winning all four Majors and the Olympics gold medal in the same calendar year. It goes without saying that the 34-year-old, who has reigned supreme at the first two Grand Slams of 2021, will be one of the top contenders at each of the big events left in the year.

But it is pertinent to note that the last time Novak Djokovic had the chance to achieve the feat, in 2016, he lost early at both Wimbledon and the Olympics. Against that background, Paul Annacone claimed that the Serb might find it tough to maintain his focus if the hype over his potentially historic year continues to increase.

"Novak Djokovic will be the toughest obstacle for Novak Djokovic’s road to the Golden Slam," Annacone said. "What I mean by that is – the immense amount of pressure, the more he wins, the more he will know that he wins, and the more self-imposed pressure he will put on. And also the more external pressure."

Paul Annacone did, however, concede that Novak Djokovic's current level of play is high enough for him to achieve the feat that has only been completed once before - by Steffi Graf in 1988.

"He’s playing the best tennis on the men's tour and there's no reason why he shouldn’t be able to do it," Annacone said.

"If he can get through the next two, the pressure is going to be off the charts at the US Open" - Paul Annacone on Novak Djokovic's toughest challenge this season

During the interaction Paul Annacone also dived deep into how Novak Djokovic is often able to get by on his mental reserves, even when his game abandons him.

"His mind is unbelievably tough, now it’s going to be tested even more," Annacone said. "And most importantly the mental component of his game has to be locked up."

The American was later probed about which title would likely be the hardest for Novak Djokovic to win. In response, Annacone said that the US Open might be the Serb's toughest challenge if he wins Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Annacone did also point out, however, that the quarantining restrictions might be more relaxed in the US compared to London or Japan.

"The US Open, because if he can get through the next two – the pressure is going to be off the charts," Annacone answered. "(But) It’s going to be the easiest in terms of dealing with stuff like – there’s going to be the least restrictions in New York, full crowds. It's going to be much better there unless something changes."

