"Novak Djokovic will win because he loves the grass" - Chris Evert & other experts pick the Serb to retain his title at Wimbledon

The last time Novak Djokovic lost a completed match at Wimbledon was six years ago against America's Sam Querrey, who might face Rafael Nadal in the second round in a couple of days. Querrey beat Djokovic 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(5) in the third round.

The six-time Wimbledon winner was down a set against Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals in 2017 when an injury forced him to retire during the second set. Since then, Djokovic has gone 21-0 in London, having won the last three SW19 events. As the new edition of the tournament begins on Monday, the 35-year-old remains the clear favorite to win a fourth consecutive grasscourt title.

No other player has dominated at Wimbledon like Novak Djokovic since Roger Federer's five successive titles from 2003 to 2007. Even when it comes to the biggest tennis experts, it is hard to find someone who would pick another player over the Serb to win this year. Former World No. 1 Chris Evert is confident of Djokovic's chances because of his serve and return, along with his love for the surface.

"Djokovic will win because he loves the grass and is comfortable with his footing and mobility on a sometimes tricky surface. He has the best serve and return combination and mentally, he is solid as a rock," Evert said.

Former American player and 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver also favored the Serb to go all the way, saying that he is the most experienced player on grass.

"Djokovic, because he is the best, most experienced grass-court player and he is desperate to be ahead of Nadal in Majors won," Shriver said.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "It's always been my biggest motivation to win here since I was a kid. Pete Sampras winning his first Wimbledon (1993) was the first tennis match I saw on TV."



Novak Djokovic to face Kwon Soon-woo in the opening round on Monday

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a seventh Wimbledon title

World No. 3 and top seed Novak Djokovic is all set to start his pursuit of his seventh Wimbledon title on Monday. His first opponent is South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. The two players have faced each other just once before, with the Serb winning the match in straight sets on clay in 2021.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is most likely to miss the fourth and final Major of the year — the 2022 US Open. The US Government is not allowing international travelers to enter the country without presenting proof of vaccination. Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open earlier this year, has once again announced that he will not take the vaccine. The only option left is for the US authorities to provide an exemption to unvaccinated players.

