Former Argentine tennis player Diego Hartfield has shared his perspective on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Hartfield explained why he rated the Serb higher than his arch-rivals.

Although Hartfield, who retired from professional tennis in 2010, never faced Nadal or Djokovic during his career, he did have experience competing against the Swiss legend. The Argentine battled Federer at the 2006 French Open and the 2008 Australian Open, losing in straight sets on both occasions.

In a recent interview, Diego Hartfield expressed his belief that Grand Slam titles were the ultimate measure in the GOAT debate, giving the edge to Novak Djokovic for his 24 Major titles compared to Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (22).

The Argentine also argued that the Serb's accomplishments were particularly impressive because he won the majority of his Major titles competing against Federer and Nadal. In contrast, Hartfield suggested that the Swiss didn't face the same level of competition before the rise of his arch-rivals.

"The number of titles is what defines. I think there is no doubt, and the vast majority of the titles, Djokovic won them competing against Nadal and Federer. Federer, in his early years, had much less stiff competition," he said in an exclusive interview with CLAY.

For comparison's sake, Djokovic faced Federer in five Grand Slam finals, beating the Swiss in four of those matches. The Serb also squared off against Nadal in nine Major finals, with the Spaniard enjoying a 5-4 winning record. Roger Federer, meanwhile, locked horns with Rafael Nadal in eight title clashes at Grand Slams, losing on six of those occasions.

"I pick Novak Djokovic" - Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou on GOAT debate between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serb

Diego Hartfield is not alone in his opinion on the GOAT debate, as Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently picked Novak Djokovic as the greatest. In an interview with Tennis365, Mouratoglou disclosed that he had predicted the Serb would surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, even when he trailed them in the Slam race.

"I think they are all, the three are so unique. Any of the three I would have liked for sure; if I had to pick one I would I pick Novak. I said this several years ago, 'I think he’s gonna become the greatest,' when he had only 15 Grand Slams. I mean only, sorry it’s a lot, but compared to what he has now," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou highlighted the 24-time Grand Slam champion's longevity and his relentless drive to become the greatest as factors that separated him from his arch-rivals.

"They are the three best players of all time, so to work with one of them is something so special, but if I had to pick one, I would pick Novak because I always thought he would become the greatest. First because he would play longer, his body is healthier than the two others’ body. And I feel that his motivation to become the greatest was so huge," he added.

Patrick Mouratoglou also clarified he wasn't suggesting that Djokovic's game was "better" than Federer or Nadal's, but that the GOAT debate had to come down to achievements, where the Serb won out.

