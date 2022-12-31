The Adelaide International 1, an ATP 250 event, will take place on January 1 and will continue until January 8. With the tournament just a day away from its commencement, the draws were released on Saturday (December 31).

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be the tournament's main attraction as he returns to Australia a year after his controversial deportation.

He is in the top half of the draw along with his arch-rival Daniil Medvedev. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev might clash in the semifinals of the tournament, which contains four top-10 ATP players.

Four of the top 15 ATP players are present in the lower half of the draw. Second seed Felix Auger Aliassime is in this half and is seeded to face 19-year-old Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. In the semi-finals, the Canadian might face either fourth seed Andrey Rublev or sixth seed Jannik Sinner.

In view of this, tennis fans all over the world were unhappy with the Adelaide International 1 draw and flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment. One user believed that the draw was heavily skewed in favor of Novak Djokovic winning the title and wrote:

"Novak get a difficult draw challenge when."

Another user objected to Andy Murray having Andrey Rublev, Sebastian Korda, and Roberto Bautista Agut in his quarter of the draw.

"Andy has Korda, RBA & Rublev in his quarter?? This is a sick, sick world," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I always have faith in myself and believe that I can win every tournament that I play in" - Novak Djokovic ahead of the Adelaide International 1 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International.

Novak Djokovic stated in a press conference prior to the start of the 2023 Adelaide International 1 that he believes he can win any tournament he plays.

"I always have faith in myself and believe that I can win every tournament that I play in and I think with the career that I had, I feel like I deserve to have that kind of mental approach," Djokovic said.

The Serb went on to say that it is difficult for him and Rafael Nadal to compete against so many talented young players. However, he is confident in his ability to defeat them.

"Things are obviously different (now). Lots of young guys on the tour, a kind of shift of generations but you know, Nadal and myself, still going strong from the older guys," Djokovic said.

"I know what I need to do in order to compete with them, in order to be one of the contenders for the title here and in Melbourne," he added.

