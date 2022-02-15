"Novak missing tournaments will actually make tennis enjoyable again" - Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's vaccine comments

Tennis fans took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice their opinion on Novak Djokovic following the Serb's recent interview with the BBC.

The World No. 1, in the interview, opened up about the events in Australia last month that led to his deportation. The Serb clarified that while he isn't against vaccinations in general, he does not want to be forced to get a vaccine to compete in tournaments. He added that he will not compromise his principles just to take part in Grand Slams and other major events.

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," Djokovic told the BBC. "I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

"Would I [sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over my stance on the vaccine?] Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," he added.

The World No. 1's statement evoked a mixed response on Twitter, with some cheering the fact that he would be missing a number of tournaments and others siding with the Serb for staying true to his beliefs.

"Novak missing tournaments will actually make tennis enjoyable again," one user wrote.

Liv K @kokinakkis Novak missing tournaments will actually make tennis enjoyable again OOPS OPINION TIME!! Novak missing tournaments will actually make tennis enjoyable again OOPS OPINION TIME!!

Ryanair @Ryanair We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic We're not an airline but we do fly planes #Djokovic https://t.co/wivO3L2dTp

Budget airline Ryanair poked fun at Djokovic for saying he was not part of the anti-vax movement despite being unvaccinated.

“We’re not an airline but we do fly planes,” the airline tweeted.

Another user ridiculed Djokovic's stance, pointing out how several individuals close to him had suffered from COVID-19.

"When I read arrogant stupidity like this, from the likes of Djokovic, I think of my dear friend who died of covid before the vaccine was available. And then of his widowed wife and four children and then I think f*** you Novak, you anti-science b*****d."

Another user accused Djokovic of trying to "cheat" his way into the Australian Open by using a medical exemption.

"So if Djokovic’s principles are important to him and taking part in tournaments doesn’t matter. Then why did he try to cheat his way into the Australian open."

John ingram @jighost22 So if Djokovic’s principles are important to him and taking part in tournaments doesn’t matter. Then why did he try to cheat his way into the Australian open? #BBCBreakfast So if Djokovic’s principles are important to him and taking part in tournaments doesn’t matter. Then why did he try to cheat his way into the Australian open? #BBCBreakfast

Otto English @Otto_English BBC News (UK) @BBCNews Novak Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab bbc.in/3Jz28cp Novak Djokovic: I’m not anti-vax but will sacrifice trophies if told to get jab bbc.in/3Jz28cp When I read arrogant stupidity like this, from the likes of Djokovic, I think of my dear friend who died of covid before the vaccine was available. And then of his widowed wife and four children and then I think fuck you Novak, you anti-science bellend. twitter.com/BBCNews/status… When I read arrogant stupidity like this, from the likes of Djokovic, I think of my dear friend who died of covid before the vaccine was available. And then of his widowed wife and four children and then I think fuck you Novak, you anti-science bellend. twitter.com/BBCNews/status…

Rachel Wearmouth @REWearmouth BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don't get why.



'Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity'



Who cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks. BBC R4 is leading its 8am bulletin on Novak Djokovic. I don't get why. 'Extremely rich man willing to lose money because of his own extreme stupidity'Who cares? I care about wages falling behind inflation, thanks.

Jeremy Thompson 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 @jeremybear123 Top of the morning news on #r4today is that drama queen Djokovic would rather miss Wimbledon than submit to vaccination. Does anyone really give a flying ****? Top of the morning news on #r4today is that drama queen Djokovic would rather miss Wimbledon than submit to vaccination. Does anyone really give a flying ****?

However, there were some who supported Djokovic's stance, with one user saying he handed the interview "very well."

"I stand with Djokovic. He handled a BBC interview very well today. Meantime, they don't let him play tennis because he won't have a vaccine he doesn't need, but they do let a Russian skater skate after failing a drug test. It's become a very confusing world."

Mike Yardley @YardleyShooting I STAND WITH DJOKOVIC. He handled a BBC interview very well today. Meantime, THEY don't let him play tennis because he won't have a vaccine he doesn't need, but THEY do let a Russian skater skate after failing a drug test. It's become a very confusing world. #Djokovic I STAND WITH DJOKOVIC. He handled a BBC interview very well today. Meantime, THEY don't let him play tennis because he won't have a vaccine he doesn't need, but THEY do let a Russian skater skate after failing a drug test. It's become a very confusing world. #Djokovic

Mphathi Motha @MphathiMotha



I'm a Federer fan but I completely agree with his view that everyone has a right to bodily integrity and freedom of choice. @josemorgado This is a great stance from Novak Djokovic. It should teach young kids a thing or two about having a backbone and standing on principle.I'm a Federer fan but I completely agree with his view that everyone has a right to bodily integrity and freedom of choice. @josemorgado This is a great stance from Novak Djokovic. It should teach young kids a thing or two about having a backbone and standing on principle.I'm a Federer fan but I completely agree with his view that everyone has a right to bodily integrity and freedom of choice.

Another user hailed Djokovic for refusing to relinquish his principles.

"This is a great stance from Novak Djokovic. It should teach young kids a thing or two about having a backbone and standing on principle."

Jo King 🎾❤🐺 @FreeWorldPe0ple

#NoleFam Today's #BBC interview confirmed that there is at least one top athlete who is a true natural athlete and doesn't take anything that could change that. The "anything" also, and more importantly, includes performance enhancers. Respect. Today's #BBC interview confirmed that there is at least one top athlete who is a true natural athlete and doesn't take anything that could change that. The "anything" also, and more importantly, includes performance enhancers. Respect.#NoleFam

Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells Masters

Novak Djokovic is on the entry lists of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters

Djokovic has not yet played a match this season, but he is expected to return to action shortly. The Serb is on the entry list for the upcoming Dubai Tennis Championships and next month's Indian Wells Masters. His uncle Goran also said that he would compete in the Belgrade Open, which takes place in April.

The Serb stands the risk of losing his No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev in the coming weeks. The Russian can dethrone the Serb by winning Acapulco this month.

Edited by Arvind Sriram