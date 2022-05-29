"Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, it is not the same to win Madrid or Miami and a Grand Slam" - Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic believes Carlos Alcaraz cannot be regarded as the "biggest favorite" for the French Open like his ward or Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz is being hailed by many as the player to take over the reins of men's tennis after Roger Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal call it a day. In fact, his performances in the run-up to this year's French Open have led many to believe that he can beat both Djokovic and Nadal to win his maiden Major.

However, speaking to SportKlub, Goran Ivanisevic opined that the teenager lacks the pedigree to be hailed as a bigger favorite than Djokovic or Nadal. The Croat explained that winning a Grand Slam is an entirely different ball game to winning Masters 1000 events such as Miami or Madrid, both of which Alcaraz has won.

"Everyone puts him (Carlos Alcaraz) as the biggest favorite, but I still wouldn't agree with that," Ivanisevic said. "This is a Grand Slam, this is another story, Novak and Nadal are still ahead of him. It is not the same to win Madrid, Miami and the Grand Slam."

Having said that, the Croat admitted that Alcaraz has it in him to win multiple Slams in the future.

"But he is phenomenal, he is the future number one who will surely win slams, we will see how many and when," he added. "Still, let's wait a bit for the slam."

Ivanisevic heaped further praise on the teenager, admitting how he is a once-in-a-lifetime player of the ilk of Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal. The Croat also hailed Alcaraz's "maturity" and pinpointed other elements of his game for special praise.

"Yes, not since Novak, Nadal and Federer (has such a talent been seen)," explained Ivanisevic. "I am impressed by the maturity with which he plays. When you are 19, you are allowed to do something bad on the field or do something stupid, but he does everything right. He also knows how to come forward, he knows how to hit the second serve instead of the first one when he needs to, to change the rhythm."

"There is only one (Nadal), maybe now two people with Carlos Alcaraz, who can beat Novak Djokovic" - Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 French Open

During the interview, Goran Ivanisevic was asked to elaborate on the differences between matchdays and rest days, given each player is afforded the luxury of playing on alternate days, unlike at most tennis events.

The Croat admitted that matchdays are more nerve-wracking before explaining that not much importance is given to training during a Slam but rather before. He also reckons Djokovic can only be beaten by two players in Paris this year - Nadal and Alcaraz.

"It's a little more nervous, but well, it's the Grand Slam, two weeks - we all have to be positive in order for it to be positive and satisfied on the field," Ivanisevic said. "There is nothing big here now - there is no work on punches now, it is over, now the positive is important, some little things and to be happy on the field."

"When that is the case, there is only one (Nadal), maybe now two people with Alcaraz, who can beat him," he added.

