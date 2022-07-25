"When I see great athletes like Michael Jordan or Roger Federer, I have the impression that what they do is simple" - Renowned Swiss Novelist Joel Dicker on his efforts to make writing simple for readers

Roger Federer might have dropped out of the GOAT race for some fans around the world, but few would counter the argument that his style of play has been the most beautiful and elegant to watch. The Swiss maestro is a natural attacker possessing one of the best forehands, a single-handed backhand, and a wide variety of shots.

In a recent interview with Lengua, Federer's compatriot Joel Dicker, one of the most widely read novelists best known for his trilogy of books — The Truth About the Harry Quebert Case, The Baltimore Book, and The Alaska Sanders Case, weighed in on his extremely readable style of writing for his readers. Referring to Federer, Dicker stated that "the success of simplicity appears when the reader believes that he could also do it."

"It comes naturally to me that way, but I also work hard to be very clear and making styling look easy, and in fact it's hard to be easy. It's an art. In literature, simplicity requires a lot of work and the success of simplicity appears when the reader believes that he could also do it," Dicker said.

"When I see great athletes like Michael Jordan or Roger Federer, I have the impression that what they do is simple and then I take the racket and all the balls go into the net. At least for me, it is really an art and a great job to make the writing very readable for the reader," he added.

When asked about the reasons behind taking literature as a profession, Dicker said that it allowed him to experience different lives.

"I write because literature allows me to get out of my own life and experience many lives in it, and that for me is very strong and important. In that sense, literature makes us somewhat invincible," Dicker said.

Roger Federer leads start-studden lineup for 2022 Laver Cup

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during the 2017 Laver Cup.

On Friday, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic announced his participation in this year's Laver Cup. This came not long after British star Andy Murray also confirmed that he would take part in the event.

Both players with join Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Team Europe, which is coached by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg. This will be the first time the four legends of the sport will join hands to take on Team World, which is coached by John McEnroe.

After Djokovic joined, Federer took to social media to share a photo of the Big 4 and called them the 'Dream Team.'

Laver Cup @LaverCup The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. The Big 4 are in for London. Djokovic will join Nadal, Murray and Federer as teammates to defend the Laver Cup on Team Europe at The O2. https://t.co/VoMFTBLsM3

The fifth edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held at the O2 Arena in London from September 23-25.

Team Europe have a 4-0 record against their opponents. For Team World, three players — Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Diego Schwartman — have confirmed their participation so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far