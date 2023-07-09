"Now you can dress like Boris Becker" - Former World No. 1 becomes latest tennis player to launch his own fashion line

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has announced the launch of his own fashion line.

With 64 titles overall, including 49 in singles and 15 in doubles, Becker is one of the most successful tennis players of all time. He has won six Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic gold medal in doubles in 1992, and is the youngest-ever men's Wimbledon champion.

Life hasn't always looked positive for Becker in recent years. A bitter divorce battle with ex-wife Lilly, financial bankruptcy, and getting imprisoned for illicitly transferring money and hiding assets despite declaring bankruptcy, he has been through it all.

That said, Becker, who was released from prison in December last year, recently announced the launch of his fashion line. He took to social media to cheekily state that while everyone can't play tennis like him, they can now at least dress like him.

"Maybe you can't play tennis like Boris Becker, but now you can dress like Boris Becker," he captioned a post on Instagram.

This isn't Becker's first foray into the world of fashion. Earlier in 2020, unveiled a fashion line of his own, which included a range of apparel, including t-shirts, jackets, and footwear, along with bags.

Boris Becker calls Novak Djokovic the most successful tennis player of all time

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

The GOAT debate in men's tennis has been a hotly argued one, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal the frontrunners for the crown. The three have won a combined 65 Grand Slam titles, among a plethora of other achievements.

Tennis legend Boris Becker, however, dismissed the GOAT debate and instead called Djokovic the most successful player of all time.

In an interaction with fans on social media, the German acknowledged fans' desire to crown someone the GOAT but refused to get drawn into the discussion.

"That's the ultimate question: There is no GOAT... But the most successful player of all time (Novak)," he wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, when Djokovic won a men's record 23rd Major at the French Open, Becker congratulated his former pupil and backed him to add to his trophy cabinet.

"Novak Djokovic, you did it. And how you did it - with confidence, skill and style. Biggest congrats for your record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Roland Garros. What an outstanding achievement. I am thrilled about what's coming next for you: With Wimbledon calling you're surely not done yet," he remarked.

Poll : 0 votes