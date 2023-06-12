Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has hailed Novak Djokovic after the Serbian won a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Djokovic, who also won the Australian Open earlier this year, defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the Roland Garros final to clinch his third title in Paris on Sunday, June 11. The win made him the oldest clay court Major winner and also saw him regain the World No. 1 ranking.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Becker took to social media to praise Djokovic following his latest triumph. The German has a close connection with the Serbian after having coached him for three years. During their time together, the Serb won six Majors.

"Novak Djokovic, you did it. And how you did it - with confidence, skill and style. Biggest congrats for your record breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Roland Garros. What an outstanding achievement, considering where you come from," Becker wrote on Instagram.

"I am proud to have been part of your team winning six of those 23 together. Moreover, I am thrilled about what's coming next for you: With Wimbledon calling you're surely not done yet. Keep it up and see you soon, "Schatzi"," he added.

Becker, incidentally, had predicted that Djokovic was one of the favorites to win the French Open this year. He even went a step further and said that the Serb would always be “one of the favorites” at a Grand Slam irrespective of form or surface.

“Clay is not his best surface, but in the last couple of years he was able to pull it back together at the French. As long as he’s healthy, and as long as he wants to play, he is always going to be one of the favorites to win a Grand Slam,” he told The Guardian.

"We have spent many moments together during those years" - Novak Djokovic on his time under Boris Becker

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at the 2015 Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker began working together in December 2013. They had a three-year working relationship, during which the Serbian won six Grand Slams, besides a plethora of other titles.

Djokovic has always spoken fondly of his time with Becker and even revealed that he had a relationship with the 55-year-old even before they began working together.

"We have spent many moments together during those three years of collaboration, our relationship goes back even before that stage, after cutting our work we continue to keep in touch," Djokovic said in a press conference last year.

"Boris is a dear friend, of course, my former coach. I've had amazing success in my career with him as a coach. He's one of the mentally strongest people I know," the Serb stated in a media interaction earlier this year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes