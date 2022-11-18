"Now, the Challenger guys could afford to chase their dream" - Andy Roddick praises ATP for increasing overall prize money

Andy Roddick weighed in on the implications of the largest single-year increase in player compensation in ATP history, saying that the players in the Challenger Tour will definitely reap much of the benefit which the former World No. 1 is happy about.

Noting how the move was a sign of progress, Roddick assessed the positive effects of the rise in prize money particularly for lower-ranked players.

"Now, the Challenger guys could afford to chase their dream a little bit more without having to play for the next week. 'Can I afford hotels? Can I afford to travel? Can I actually plan my schedule as needed? Can I afford the flights to go play on the surfaces that suit my games?' These are all big questions when you are a [No.] 150 in the world so that is probably what I am happiest about as a tennis fan," said Andy Roddick on the Tennis Channel.

"Going the right way, we always strive for progress and this is definitely progress," added Andy Roddick.

To create a "more sustainable pathway" for players, the Challenger level, a feeder circuit for the ATP Tour, will increase its total prize money from $12.1 million in 2022 to $21.1 million in 2023 for a 75 percent jump.

This came as the ATP made its largest single-year raise in prize money ever for both the ATP Tour and the lower-tier Challenger Tour, combining for a whopping $217.9 million total for the upcoming season anchored on a $37.5 million increase.

As the Challenger 90 and 110 categories were scrapped, three new premium Challenger 175 events will be added, with prize money of $220,000.

The Challenger 100 and 75 tournaments will see players' earnings jump from $106,240 to $130,000, and $53,120 to $80,000, respectively.

Prize money distribution will also improve in the earlier rounds.

Apart from the notable rise in player compensation, the Challenger Tour will also employ an enhanced calendar which will see an all-time increase in events to 195 from 183 in 2022, with a 170 percent increase in the Challenger 100 and 125 tournaments as the ATP aims to give more opportunities to ATP Tour aspirants.

The schedule of the Challenger tournaments will also be closely aligned with that of the ATP Tour to further balance tournaments across surfaces and regions.

Jim Courier agrees with Andy Roddick: "I love it for the challengers; That will be meaningful for them as they pursue their passion"

Andy Roddick (left) and captain Jim Courier (right) address the media after the Davis Cup draw ceremony on July 7, 2011.

Former World No. 1 Jim Courier, speaking in the same episode of Tennis Channel Live, held the same position as Andy Roddick, noting how the prize money increase will be beneficial to the newbies and hopefuls at the Challenger level.

"This is great news for the players, especially, I love it for the challengers: the guys there just hoping to break even and keep the dream alive. That will be meaningful for them as they pursue their passion and try and get up to the big leagues where money is getting bigger and bigger. This is massive," said Jim Courier.

