"Now the choice is mine!" - Jannik Sinner reveals details of Wimbledon bet with coach Darren Cahill that could derail Aussie's retirement plans

Jannik Sinner disclosed a Wimbledon bet he made with his iconic Australian coach Darren Cahill. Sinner's disclosure came after he won the prestigious grass Major for the first time on Sunday, July 13, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final in four sets.

Following his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory against the Spaniard, the Italian interacted with reporters, with one of them asking the World No. 1 about Cahill possibly reconsidering his decision to retire from coaching at the end of the ongoing tennis season. Here, Sinner revealed the bet, saying:

"We made a bet before the final. I told him that if I won, I could choose whether he would stay at the end of the year or not. Now the choice is mine!"

Jannik Sinner went on to lay bare his appreciation for Darren Cahill, who joined the Italian's team in July 2022, becoming one of the ATP star's two coaches alongside Simone Vagnozzi. Before Sinner, Cahill worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep, enjoying incredible success with all of them.

"I've always looked for an honest person who gives me so much, not just on the tennis court, but also in life outside, both in success and disappointment. He's great at that," Sinner added.

The four-time Major champion also suggested that if he does choose to retain Cahill as his coach next season as well, the Australian would most likely not travel with him around the world for tournaments.

"If I choose to stay with him, he probably won't travel so much anymore, that's normal. I've always told him I'd like to have him in Australia, because things are going well. Plus, the season is still long, there are still a lot of tournaments to go, and I'll still see him a lot. But I won the bet, now we'll see," the World No. 1 concluded.

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill hailed Italian for his maturity amid three-month ban

Darren Cahill (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) at the 2024 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

After it was confirmed earlier this year that Jannik Sinner had agreed to a three-month ban with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for his role in twice testing positive for a banned substance in 2024, Darren Cahill spoke up about how maturely the Italian dealt with the situation.

Highlighting Sinner's cool and calm response to the relentless criticism that came his way, Cahill told the Tennis Insider Club podcast:

"He said to me the other day that, 'Don't concern yourself with the criticism of someone that you wouldn't take advice from.' I look at him and go, "Oh my God, are you 23 years of age? I know that's a quote that's out there, but to come from him... it's like, okay, let's move on."

For Jannik Sinner, the French Open remains the only Major where he is yet to taste glory. He did come close this year though, and was on the verge of sealing the coveted clay title at Roland Garros. However, he was denied by Carlos Alcaraz.

