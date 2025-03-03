"Jannik Sinner said, 'Don't concern yourself with the criticism'" - Coach Darren Cahill surprised by Italian's maturity amid doping ban

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill recently talked up the maturity the Italian showed amid incessant criticism he faced for twice testing positive for a banned substance last year.

Cahill cited a personal exchange between the two to drive home his post. Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension, which the reigning ATP No. 1 agreed to in a controversial settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Speaking to the Tennis Insider Club podcast on a recently-released episode, Cahill shared a quote that Sinner told him not too long ago. According to Cahill, the 23-year-old Italian urged the Australian coach not to be concerned about the relentless criticism voiced by past and present players alike.

"He said to me the other day that, 'Don't concern yourself with the criticism of someone that you wouldn't take advice from.' I look at him and go, "Oh my God, are you 23 years of age? I know that's a quote that's out there, but to come from him... it's like, okay, let's move on," Cahill told Tennis Insider Club podcast.

It was announced ahead of the 2024 US Open that Jannik Sinner had twice tested positive for the banned, performance-enhancing anabolic steroid Clostebol around five months before. The announcement also confirmed that Sinner had been cleared to continue playing by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after an independent tribunal concluded after an investigation that there was 'no fault or negligence' on the Italian's part as far as the contamination was concerned.

Jannik Sinner's explanation was that Clostebol had entered his bloodstream via massages carried out by physio Giacomo Naldi, who no longer remains a part of the three-time Major's team. Based on the explanation, Naldi was using a topical medication containing Clostebol to treat a cut on one of his fingers, and the physio had massaged Sinner more than once without wearing gloves, facilitating the entry of the substance into the World No. 1's bloodstream via skin lesions.

The developments sparked outrage from many high-profile names in tennis. The outrage reignited after WADA and Sinner settled for a three-month suspension for the Italian, which was announced in early February this year. The ban resulted in WADA's appeal against the ITIA's decision to initially clear Sinner from being heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing was set to take place in April 2025.

Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic speak out against Jannik Sinner's three-month ban

Jannik Sinner posing with the 2025 Australian Open men's singles trophy (Source: Getty)

After news of Jannik Sinner's three-month playing ban broke, several of the Italian's colleagues on the ATP Tour voiced their objection to the suspension, and in particular, its timing. Sinner last played at the 2025 Australian Open in January, where he successfully defended his title. However, the timing of the ban is such that the Italian will not miss a Major.

On the day the news broke, Nick Kyrgios suggested that it was a "sad day for tennis". Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka chimed in, proclaiming that the nature of the ban made him lose his belief "in a clean sport". Kyrgios, who once was involved in a nasty spat with Wawrinka, buried past differences and agreed with the Swiss veteran.

Former No. 1 and 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic's take was more elaborate, even though the Serb himself later faced backlash over his stance on Sinner's suspension.

"It's not a good image for our sport, that's for sure. The majority of the players feel like there is favouritism happening. It almost seems like you can influence the outcome if you are a top player," Djokovic said.

"Jannik will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team. This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange," the Serb added.

Jannik Sinner should be back in action at the 2025 Italian Open in the buildup to the year's second Grand Slam at Roland Garros, the French Open.

