“Novak Djokovic is so salty, he himself has enjoyed enormous privilege” - Fans baffled by Serb's 'favoritism' take on Jannik Sinner's doping ban

Tennis fans were left feeling baffled by Novak Djokovic's take on Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban. Sinner's suspension began on February 9, 2025, and will last until May 4, 2025.

In 2024, Sinner tested positive for clostebol twice during the Indian Wells Masters. After an investigation, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) concluded that the World No. 1 was not at fault for the anti-doping rule violations.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was unsatisfied with this decision and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a suspension. Recently, WADA accepted Jannik Sinner's explanation of how clostebol entered his system and imposed a three-month suspension.

In light of this ordeal, while speaking to the media, Novak Djokovic stated that it felt like top players can influence outcomes. He expressed that Sinner getting a three-month suspension due to negligence on the part of his team members is something that he and many other players find "strange."

“It almost seems like you can influence the outcome if you are a top player. Sinner and Swiatek are innocent, it has been proven. Jannik will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team. This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange," the Serb said (as quoted by Il Tennis Italiano, translated from Italian).

The Serb also mentioned that many players think that the process was not "fair" and that there was 'favoritism.'

“I have spoken to several players in the locker room, most of them are not satisfied with how the whole process has gone and do not think it was fair. Many believe that there was favoritism . I think it is really time to do something and address the system, because it is clear that the structure is not working like this,” he added.

The former World No.1's 'favoritism' remark did not sit well with tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disapproval and also shared their thoughts on the same

One fan mentioned that Djokovic's comments made them feel like he was being "salty." The fan also pointed out that the former World No.1 himself has enjoyed enormous privilege in his career.

“Djokovic is so salty 🤡 Let’s not forgot that he himself has enjoyed enormous privilege & rigging in his favor like when he entered Australia unvaccinated & getting a medical exemption,” a fan posted.

Another fan stated that the 24-time Grand Slam champion's remarks felt like incoherent rambling

“It almost seems like he’s rambling like an incoherent idiot?” a fan wrote.

“Djokovic himself has enjoyed enormous privilege and rigging in his favor due to his status and wealth, why is he acting like this is new?” a fan posted.

“Djokovic a deported criminal and certified injury faker is preaching on fairness in sports has to be a joke,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other fan reactions:

“Djokovic should know better. Sinner’s case was handled within WADA’s own rules, no special treatment, just a process that was followed correctly. Instead of pushing the favoritism narrative, maybe the focus should be on ensuring all cases are handled as efficiently,” a fan posted.

“Anyone who clubs Halep with Jannik or Iga is being disingenuous . Halep failed the test, could not find the source immediately, there were irregularities in her biological passport & the tribunal believed her contamination defence does not explain the amount of substance found,” a fan wrote.

““It almost seems like you can influence the outcome if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers." I mean as a top player, Djokovic should know this pretty well. 💁🏻‍♂️ ” a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Qatar Open 2025; Jannik Sinner expected to next play at the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic (L) & Jannik Sinner (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the 2025 Qatar Open and has begun his campaign in the tournament, playing doubles with Fernando Verdasco, who is playing in the final tournament of his professional career.

The duo received a wildcard entry into the main draw and triumphed over the pair of Karen Khachanov and Alexander Bublik with a score of 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. They will next face the second-seeded pair of Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in the quarterfinals.

In the singles event of the ATP 500 hard court event in Doha, Djokovic has been seeded third and he will commence his campaign by facing Matteo Berrettini in the opening round.

The two players have faced each other four times on the ATP Tour, with the Serb emerging victorious in all those encounters. Their most recent clash was in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open, where the former World No. 1 secured a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win.

The victor of the first-round match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini at the Qatar Open will advance to face either Jan-Lennard Struff or Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.

On the other hand, Jannik Sinner is expected to compete in the 2025 Italian Open following the completion of his three-month doping suspension. His best result in 2022 was when he defeated Pedro Martinez, Fabio Fognini, and Filip Krajinovic before bowing out to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

