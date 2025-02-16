Nick Kyrgios drops 4-word reaction to Stan Wawrinka losing faith in 'clean sport' after Jannik Sinner's 3-month doping ban

Jannik Sinner's doping ordeal has finally come to an end, with the World No. 1 set to serve a three-month ban from tennis. However, Sinner's punishment has not satisfied Stan Wawrinka, with Nick Kyrgios sharing his opinion on the Swiss' sentiments.

Sinner initially avoided suspension after testing positive for Clostebol on two occasions in March last year, having attributed the positive results to accidental contamination from his physiotherapist's use of a healing spray that contained the banned substance.

Although the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted his explanation and gave him a clean chit, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided to challenge the ruling, with the 23-year-old potentially facing a two-year ban. However, after negotiations, Sinner has agreed to serve a three-month ban, effective from February 9 to May 4, during which he will miss no Grand Slam events.

Following the decision, Stan Wawrinka openly expressed his displeasure with WADA's ruling, asserting that he no longer believed in the integrity of the sport.

"I don't believe in a clean sport anymore," Wawrinka posted on X.

Nick Kyrgios, who has been vocal in his dissatisfaction regarding the handling of Jannik Sinner's doping case, echoed Wawrinka's sentiments.

"You and me both," Kyrgios responded.

Kyrgios also revealed that he had been in contact with multiple players, including Grand Slam champions, who shared his frustration and felt the entire situation was "putrid."

"So you were innocent and we were getting fed that you were innocent but now you are suspended from playing the sport? Make it make sense. I’ve got multiple players in my DM’s on how putrid this is 😂 even Grand slam champions. Cooked 🧢," he wrote.

"I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment" - Nick Kyrgios on Jannik Sinner's 'dodgy' suspension

Jannik Sinner - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios continued to air his grievances with Jannik Sinner receiving a three-month ban, during which he will miss no Majors. The Australian lashed at the WTA over their "dodgy" decision and lamented that it was a "sad day" for the sport.

"DODGY AS 😭😅," Kyrgios posted.

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist," he commented.

Kyrgios also emphasized that many players agreed with his stance on Sinner's suspension and disclosed his intention to address the issue in depth during a public forum on X.

"I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment so looking to hold live spaces next week so we can talk about it - stay tuned for exact time," he wrote further.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has released a statement accepting that he was "responsible" for his team and acknowledging the importance of WADA's "strict" rules in protecting the integrity of the sport.

