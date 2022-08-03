Serena Williams' lifestyle and preparation for a tournament have changed drastically within a span of just a few years. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said that her current routine, which includes being an elite athlete, a mom, and an investor, all at once, is something she herself had not imagined five years ago.

On the tennis front, Williams is currently preparing for the National Bank Open in Toronto next week, which is a build-up tournament to the US Open in New York City that begins later this month. The American superstar has also been actively working with the team at Serena Ventures - her own venture capital firm.

Speaking during a recent interview with PEOPLE, Williams shed light on her current lifestyle which involves training, working with Serena Ventures, and spending time with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.

"Now when I prepare for a tournament, I practice in the morning, I take VC calls in the afternoon and then I spend time with Olympia, and that didn't happen five years ago," Serena Williams said on the changes in her life.

"It's totally different. I can't imagine having this conversation with you a little while ago and saying that this is what my life looks like," the American added.

Williams went on to explain how she is using her platform to spread the message of financial literacy and education. At the same time, she is also teaching Olympia those values at a very young age.

"I am a huge proponent of financial independence and education, and accessibility. So those things are really important for me to teach my daughter and also important for me to raise awareness," Williams expressed.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion highlighted that the main purpose of Serena Ventures is to promote diversity in the industry. She believes that many organizations just talk about the importance of being diverse but rarely practice what they preach.

"We invest in women, we invest in women of color, we invest in people of color. A lot of these companies talk about diversity, but they just talk about it. It's because it's a good subject that they bring up, but they don't really do a lot of things about it. And so at Serena Ventures we do, we talk about it. We be about it," Williams said on the same.

Williams recently partnered with 'Cash App', adding to her wide range of endorsements and partnerships.

Serena Williams trains in Washington DC to prepare for the American hardcourt swing

Serena Williams in action at the 2020 US Open

Serena Williams recently visited the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington DC, which hosts the Citi Open. While she is not playing in the tournament, Williams hit the practice courts with her sister Venus Williams and the two tennis greats were involved in an intense practice session on Sunday.

After her training session, Serena Williams even did a bit of sightseeing in the US capital, visiting the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, among other places.

Williams, who has dropped outside the WTA rankings, received a wildcard to play in the Toronto event as well as the Cincinnati Open in Ohio the following week. Her opening match in Toronto will be just her second singles match of the season.

