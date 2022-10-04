"Now we know how the big-3 should be more respected for showing such consistency" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's 1R loss at Astana open

Carlos Alcaraz made his way to the history books last month after becoming the youngest player to reach the zenith of the ATP rankings. He achieved so after winning his maiden Grand Slam title in New York.

However, the Spaniard was defeated comprehensively by David Goffin at the Astana Open. Playing his first tour-level match since becoming World No. 1, the Spaniard lost, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round in the capital city of Kazakhstan. This was also Alcaraz's first loss this season in straight sets, having won at least one set in his other losses this season.

With the top seed's loss to Goffin, who entered the tournament as a lucky loser, several tennis fans took to Twitter to express their amusement at seeing the Spaniard lose his first ATP match as the top-ranked player.

One user pointed out how tough it is to maintain the No. 1 spot and raved about the 'Big-3' showing tremendous consistency for so many years.

"Now, we know how difficult it is to be number one and how the top 3 🐐 should be more respected for showing such consistency," a fan wrote.

Another user compared Alcaraz to Emma Raducanu. The Brit won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2021 US Open. However, since her dream run in New York, Raducanu has failed to recreate her form again on the tour.

"Alcaraz is the new Raducanu!" another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"That's it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a Carlos Alcaraz fan. This guy is an embarrassment and a fraudulent world #1. I officially will not be supporting him nor will I watch him on TV ever again. I'm going back to being a Nadal fan, who knows how to play real tennis."

Ruud and Carlitos both beaten on the same day.

"Historical moment" - Rafael Nadal on sharing top-2 spots of the ATP rankings with Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Rafael Nadal reacted to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz's congratulatory message on Instagram. The 36-year-old re-entered into the top-2 of the rankings after Casper Ruud lost to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

The 22-time Major winner stated the event to be a "historical moment."

"Momento histórico" (Historical moment), Nadal captioned his story.

With Alcaraz and Nadal occupying the top-2 spots in the rankings, it marks the first time since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi that two compatriots have occupied the top spots in the ATP rankings. The 19-year-old applauded the older Spaniard for climbing back to the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings and celebrated the occasion with felicitations, calling Nadal "the greatest player of all time.

"Two Spaniards at the top of the ranking! Proud to share this historic moment with @rafaelnadal, greatest player of all time! Let's go!" said Alcaraz.

