"Now have no regrets" - Nick Kyrgios on choosing to play tennis instead of basketball

Nick Kyrgios recently stated that he has no regrets regarding his decision to pursue a career playing tennis rather than basketball.

Kyrgios has not played tennis since the beginning of the year after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He only participated in one tournament this year — the Stuttgart Open — where he faced a first-round defeat. He was also unable to compete in any of the four Grand Slams this year.

Recently, the 28-year-old took to social media and asked his fans to send in questions that he would answer. One fan asked if he would consider pursuing a career in basketball if given the chance to start over, considering his strong affinity for the sport.

In response, Nick Kyrgios expressed that there are moments when he thinks about the happiness that could have come from pursuing a basketball career. However, he reflected on the positive impact he has had on his family and friends through his decision to play tennis, ultimately leaving him with "no regrets."

"Sometimes I think to myself that I should of chosen basketball.... For my happiness, but then I think about what I've been able to do for my family and close circle and now have no regrets ☀️ ," Kyrgios answered.

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios says he will appear on Rich Eisen's show "naked" if the sports broadcaster can score one point against him

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Citi Open

Nick Kyrgios recently made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show", where he said that he will appear naked on the show in the future if Eisen manages to win a point against him.

During the discussion, Eisen made a remark expressing that he wants to score a point against Carlos Alcaraz. This statement amused the Australian, who found it 'ridiculous' considering Alcaraz's exceptional playing skills.

Kyrgios stated that Alcaraz would prove to be a formidable adversary for Rich Eisen, citing his remarkable victory over Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

"Off of Alcaraz? That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. Djokovic, I think has beaten Federer in like a six love set before. And then Alacraz has beaten Djokovic before. So you think you can get a point?" Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios then stated that he would appear naked on the show if Rich Eisen managed to score a point against him.

"Hit his first serve at a three-quarter pace to your, I'm guessing you have a one-handed backhand because, you know you don't look like you have a two-hander. I'll do this show naked next time if you get a point off me," he added.