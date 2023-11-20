"Like betting against Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros" - Jim Courier and Nick Kyrgios predict Novak Djokovic to win Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios and former player and commentator Jim Courier named Novak Djokovic as the top pick to win the 2024 Australian Open.

As the 2023 Tour drew to a close after the recently concluded ATP Finals, tennis fans are turning their head towards the upcoming 2024 season. In an episode of the Tennis Channel Live, guests Jim Courier and Nick Kyrgios gave their prediction for next year's Australian Open winner, saying Novak Djokovic would clinch the title.

Jim Courier placed the 10-time Australian Open champion at par with Rafael Nadal at the French Open. He admired the dominance of both players on their respective surfaces and showered praise on the Serb's ATP Finals victory.

"Betting against Novak in Australia has almost become like betting against Rafa at Roland Garros. Rafa fourteen times on the dirt, in Australia, it's ten times for Novak and he didn't show us anything today or this week that's going to dissuade I think any of us from thinking that," said Jim Courier.

Nick Kyrgios concurred with Courier and stated that after his last year's win at the Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was "basically untouchable".

"Yeah, boring prediction from me. I think Novak, as well. He's so comfortable in Australia and after last year, he was basically untouchable as well. No signs of slowing down, so I'm going with Novak as well," said Nick Kyrgios.

Novak Djokovic claims ATP Finals title for record seventh time

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 ATP Finals trophy

Novak Djokovic capped his 2023 season with a spectacular ATP Finals title win in Turin on Sunday, November 19. He sealed his victory, 6-3, 6-3, over Jannik Sinner in one hour and 43 minutes.

The win marks the 24-time Grand Slam champion's record seventh ATP Finals title win after 2008, 2010-11, 2014-15 and 2022-23. It also cemented his position for a record-extending 400th week as World No. 1 in ATP Rankings beginning on Monday.

In his winning speech at the presentation ceremony, the 36-year-old spoke about his season, with 7 titles to his name and an overwhelming 55-6 win-loss record.

“It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in my life, no doubt," said Djokovic. "To crown it with a win against a hometown hero in Jannik, who has played amazing tennis this week, is phenomenal."

Shattering records, Djokovic lifted the ATP Finals trophy in style with his son Stefan and daughter Tara in attendance.

