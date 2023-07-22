Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by defeating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy last week.

The World No. 1 displayed his 'nuclear athleticism' and mental strength to overcome the Serbian legend in a match that lasted nearly five hours.

By conquering the grass courts of the All England Club, Alcaraz proved that he is not a one-hit-wonder. The Spaniard broke Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon, where the 23-time Major winner had not lost since 2017. He also snapped the Serb's record of 15 consecutive tiebreak wins in the second set, which turned out to be a crucial moment in the match.

Alcaraz’s performance was praised by many experts and fans, including Robbie Koenig, a former professional player and commentator. Koenig joined Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast on Saturday, July 21, to explain how the 20-year-old prodigy used his physical gifts and mental strength to win the Wimbledon title.

“I call it nuclear athleticism, that’s what he’s got,” Koenig said. “You know, you couple unbelievable movement with good anticipation and you’re going to have a guy like Djokovic that is just so difficult to put away.”

Carlos Alcaraz recently secured his spot at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals, becoming the first player to qualify after his Wimbledon triumph. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy, from November 12 to 19.

"I still consider Novak Djokovic the best" - Carlos Alcaraz

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic, acknowledging him as the finest tennis player. However, the Spaniard also revealed his aspirations to defeat the icon more frequently in significant matches.

During an interview with Tennis Channel following his victory, Alcaraz was asked how he would adapt to the newfound status of being the best and having everyone aiming to defeat him.

"I still consider Novak the best honestly. I have to beat him more than once or twice in big games. I have Novak on my eyes, I really want to play more times against him. As I have said, if you want to be the best, you want to beat the best," Alcaraz said.

Furthermore, when questioned about the primary factor behind his triumph, Carlos Alcaraz emphasized the significance of mental resilience and the unwavering support he received from his fans, friends, and family.

"It was for many many things that I was able to win today. I would say a strong mentality, belief in myself, and the support I received... not only from my box, my family or my team but all the crowd as well," he concluded.

