"Obsessed with the fit" - Jessica Pegula & Jennifer Brady gush over Madison Keys' collaboration with TJ Maxx

Madison Keys has become an ambassador for the department store chain TJ Maxx, and the likes of Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady recently reacted to the partnership deal. Prior to the deal, Keys also had partnership deals with Acuvue, Orangetheory Fitness, Wilson, Evian, Ultimate Software, and Nike.

On Sunday, Keys, the World No. 13, posted a video featuring her donning clothes from the store against a tennis court background. In her caption, she expressed her honor in championing women in sport alongside TJ Maxx and added that athletes embody much more than just their sport.

"Honored to champion women in sport with @tjmaxx to showcase that athletes are so much more than the sport they play" - Madison Keys said

Hours after the photo was shared, Jessica Pegula specifically mentioned the orange top and skirt tennis outfit in the comment section, expressing her fondness for it.

“Obsessed with the orange fit,” Jessica Pegula wrote.

2021 Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady also commented on the post, expressing her joy about the deal, which she had much-anticipated.

“The collab we've been waiting for,” Jennifer Brady said

Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady's comments

Keys kicked off her 2024 season at the Indian Wells Open in March after recovering from a shoulder injury. However, Yulia Putintseva knocked her out in the third round. Of Keys' participation in nine WTA tournaments this season, her best performance was when she clinched the Internationaux de Strasbourg after defeating Danielle Collins in the final.

Keys also had semifinal finishes at the Madrid Open and the Eastbourne International, following defeats by Iga Swiatek and Leylah Fernandez.

A look at Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula's records at Wimbledon

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys at the San Diego Open

With a career-high ranking of No. 7 (in October 2016), Madison Keys and current world No. 5 Jessica Pegula have both had amazing runs at Wimbledon in the past. They will be competing in the 2024 edition of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Pegula has participated in Wimbledon four times during her career, with her first appearance coming in 2019. The 30-year-old reached the second and third rounds in 2021 and 2022, respectively.In last year's edition, she kicked off her campaign by defeating Lauren Davis in the first round, then went on to beat Cristina Bucșa, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Lesia Tsurenko in the second, third, and fourth rounds before being eliminated by the eventual champion, Markéta Vondroušová, in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Keys' participation in this year's edition of Wimbledon will mark her tenth appearance at the tournament. Her debut at Wimbledon was in 2013, when she was eliminated in the third round by Agnieszka Radwańska. Her best performances at the tournament include two quarterfinal finishes in 2015 and 2023. Last season, she defeated Sonay Kartal, Viktorija Golubic, Marta Kostyuk, and Mirra Andreeva before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals.

Pegula will kick off her campaign by playing Ashlyn Krueger tomorrow, while Keys has already played her first game. Keys started off with a win, defeating Martina Travisan 6-4, 7-6(4).

