"Of all the amazing things Carlos Alcaraz has done in 2022, this probably tops the lot" - Tennis fans in awe as the Spaniard destroys Alexander Zverev to win Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz made history in yet another tournament in 2022, this time at the Madrid Masters. After defeating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the trot to accomplish a multitude of records, the Spaniard vanquished defending champion Alexander Zverev in the final to win his fifth career title.
Zverev came in with a 2-0 lead against the teenager but stood no chance in front of the Madrid faithful. The match lasted barely more than an hour, as the German capitulated to a 6-3, 6-1 loss without offering any resistance whatsoever.
With the triumph, the World No. 9 became the youngest ever player to lift the trophy in Madrid in its 20-year history as well as the youngest player to beat three top-5 players in the same tournament since 1990.
Alcaraz's prowess has already gained him a large following on social media, and this win drove them all into an even more jubilant celebration. In addition to hailing him as the best player on the planet at the moment, Twitter users had no qualms about declaring that the Spaniard should now be the favorite for the upcoming Roland Garros without a doubt.
"Who could have imagined that the window of opportunity for Tsitsipas/Zverev/Berrettini at majors would shrink this considerably before we even got to Roland Garros 2022?" one user tweeted.
"Zverev is a two-time Madrid champion and had never lost on the main court there. Alcaraz just beat him 6-3, 6-1 in 62 minutes. It was never close. Of all the amazing things Carlos Alcaraz has already done in 2022, this run to the title in Madrid probably tops the lot," another account posted.
"Alcaraz beating Zverev in just over an hour and the match ending with a double fault is just... *chef's kiss*" one fan wrote.
"Not seeing *anything* that suggests best-of-five will effect Carlos Alcaraz's chances negativity. He doesn't wear down physically or lose focus. He has won the two longest B03 matches of the ATP season and gone 4-0 in doubleheader situations," one user tweeted.
Carlos Alcaraz plays next at the Rome Masters where he will take on Cristian Garin
With the victory over Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz recorded his 28th win of the season to become the player with the most wins this year. With his fourth title in the bag, the teenager also became the player with the most titles to his name in 2022.
The Spaniard will begin his reign next week as the new World No. 6 and will travel to Italy for the Rome Masters. Seeded seventh in the tournament, Alcaraz received a bye in the first round and will take on Cristian Garin in the second round.
The Chilean disposed of wildcard Francesco Passaro in straight sets in his opener to set up a meeting with the World No. 9. The two have not met on the ATP tour before and will take on each other for the first time on Tuesday (May 10).