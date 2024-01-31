"Of course it was in my head" - Aryna Sabalenka admits being worried about 'One Slam Wonder' tag during Australian Open 2024 defense

Aryna Sabalenka recently expressed her views on tennis players having to face the 'One Slam Wonder' criticism from the tennis world if they fail to back up their maiden Major title.

Sabalenka was in imperious form at last week's Australian Open, not dropping a single set en route to a successful title defense in Melbourne. The Belarusian became one of the few select WTA players to have two Grand Slam triumphs to their name.

The World No. 2 recently sat down for an interview with WTA Insider following her title victory at the 2024 Australian Open. Among other topics, Sabalenka was asked about her feelings on the infamous 'One Slam Wonder' tag that many of her peers failed to escape.

In response, the 25-year-old asserted that it was "very sad" that many players have to endure the outside noise after winning their maiden Major title. She also claimed that getting the one-hit wonder monkey off her back was on top of her list before her Melbourne run.

"It's very sad that people call 'one Grand Slam champions' that way," Aryna Sabalenka replied when asked whether not being a 'One-Slam Wonder' was important to her. "And of course, it was in my head, that I didn't want to be a one-time Grand Slam champion."

Sabalenka then added that she didn't intend to stop at two Major titles.

"I'm super happy that I was able to win two Grand Slams," she added. "And I really hope that I can keep building my tennis, keep getting better, and then hopefully keep winning."

"Really important to never stop improving yourself" - Aryna Sabalenka on her team

Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 14

During the same interview, Aryna Sabalenka also spoke briefly about the mentality of her coach Anton Dubrov and fitness coach Jason Stacy.

The 5'10" Belarusian expressed gratitude towards the duo, disclosing that they never relish in her victories, always looking to improve her game even more.

"That's why I love my team and that's why I think my team is the best," Sabalenka remarked. "Because after wins, after titles, straight away they are thinking what can we improve right now to get better and to keep building my tennis. I think that's really important to never stop improving yourself."

Sabalenka has had a great start to her 2024 WTA tour campaign. While the 25-year-old suffered a 6-0, 6-3 blowout championship-match defeat to Elena Rybakina in Brisbane, she didn't let it affect her Australian Open campaign in the slightest. The World No. 2 defeated first-time finalist Qinwen Zheng 6-3, 6-2 to win her second Major title.