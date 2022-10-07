"Of course Medvedev suddenly returns to peak form just in time to derail Novak" - Tennis fans excited ahead of Astana Open SF clash between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are all set to clash against each other in the semifinals of the 2022 Astana Open, setting up a blockbuster match-up. While the Serb defeated Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals, Medvedev decimated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-1 to book his spot in the final four.
Having faced off 10 times previously, the head-to-head between the pair is led 6-4 by the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Their last encounter also went in favor of Djokovic, who beat the Russian in the final of the 2021 Paris Masters in three sets. Their last Grand Slam meeting, however, was won by Medvedev, who outclassed the 35-year-old in the US Open final just prior to that.
Tennis fans on social media were beyond excited at the idea of the pair locking horns for the 11th time, with many remarking that the ATP badly needed such a big clash in the final stretch of the season. One fan wrote on the same:
"Feel like the ATP has been in need of a big name matchup for a while so I'm glad Djokovic vs Medvedev is happening."
Another user, a fan of the Serb, was disappointed that he would have to face off against a peaking Medvedev in a tournament he could have otherwise easily won, lamenting how it has become something of a regular occurrence these days.
"Of course Medvedev suddenly returns to peak form just in time to derail Novak smh," a tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"I'll try to make Medvedev uncomfortable from the first minute of the game" - Novak Djokovic
Speaking at his press conference after his victory over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Astana Open, Novak Djokovic talked about his gameplan against Daniil Medvedev, saying that he wanted to make the Russian "uncomfortable" from the get-go.
While the Serb admitted that Medvedev had a baseline game that could trouble even the strongest of players, he was of the opinion that his baselining skills would be up to the task, making for an evenly-matched clash.
"The next match against Medvedev is going to be a big challenge. Fitness and the ability to control the match must play a very important role. We are both good defensively," he said.
"Daniil makes opponents move a lot, especially when he uses the backhand. He's strong from the back of the court, but I also feel very comfortable there. I expect an even game focused on small details. I'll try to make Medvedev uncomfortable from the first minute of the game," he added.