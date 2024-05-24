Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared a glimpse of her luxury train ride to Paris following her boyfriend's early exit at the 2024 Geneva Open. Riddle is accompanying Fritz to the capital for his French Open campaign.

Riddle, who is a model and a social media influencer, has been dating Fritz since 2020 and has accompanied him to various tournaments around the globe over the years.

Fritz, currently ranked 12th in the world, suffered a disappointing 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 loss to compatriot Alex Michelsen in the second round of the Geneva Open, where the former was the third seed.

Riddle shared a glimpse of her trip to the French capital on her Instagram story on Thursday, May 23. She posted a picture of her cozy and luxurious suite on the train to Paris, which featured a large window with a scenic view.

"Off to Paris," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Fritz will be making his eighth appearance at the French Open where he has never gone past the third round. The American reached the third round in 2020 and 2023, before losing to Lorenzo Sonego and Francisco Cerundolo, respectively.

This year, Taylor Fritz is seeded 12th and will face Argentine Federico Coria in the first round. This will be their second meeting on the ATP tour, following their second-round encounter at the 2021 Melbourne 2 in Australia, where sixth-seeded Fritz defeated Coria 6-2, 6-1 in just under an hour. The winner of this match will face either Dusan Lajovic or Roman Safiullin in the second round.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares highlights from her trip to Switzerland for boyfriend's Geneva Open campaign

Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz at the 2022 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared highlights of her Swiss adventures while accompanying her boyfriend to the 2024 Geneva Open.

On Instagram, Riddle showcased her visit to the medieval town of Gruyeres, where she enjoyed the scenery, streets, and cuisine, and fulfilled her wish to find cows by petting a herd in a nearby field.

"On a mission to find cows," Riddle captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

"The hills are alive (with the sound of me absolutely losing my sh*t because i found cows)," Riddle wrote.

The social media influencer also posted pictures from her visit to Geneva's Museum of Art and History.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Additionally, Riddle humorously reacted to hearing the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer's voice on the Waze app, which provides navigation in Switzerland, and shared a photo of the car dashboard on her Instagram story.

"We just landed in Switzerland and the Waze GPS voice is Federer, I am on the floor," Riddle wrote.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Morgan Riddle shared a recap of her trip in an Instagram post, where she can be seen exploring the streets of Geneva with her boyfriend Taylor Fritz.

"A week in geneva 🌷🧺🤍," Riddle wrote.