"Oh boy Italy on the brink; have they forgotten WWII already?!?"- Martina Navratilova reacts to Italy's upcoming election results

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova reacted with disbelief to assumptions about Italy's general election results.

Following the Italian government crisis of 2022, which led to Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, Italy will hold a general election on September 25. According to a few opinion polls, Matteo Salvini's far-right political parties are the favorites to win the contest by a huge margin.

On account of the same, Italy's first female minister, Tina Anselmi's name plate was vandalized with a swastika.

If ominous insignias are an indication…this swastika covered the name of Tina Anselmi: anti-fascist resistance leader & 1st woman to hold a ministerial position in gov't. According to polls weeks before Italy's election, a post-fascist candidate is set to win in a landslide.

Navratilova, while retweeting the post, expressed her disbelief. Comparing the situation to the Second World War, Navratilova said Italy is at the threshold of danger.

"Oh boy… Italy on the brink. What is wrong with people?!? Have they forgotten WWII already?!?"

How has Martina Navratilova's life been post retirement?

Martina Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. During a career spanning over four decades, the American won 59 Grand Slam titles, singles and doubles in both. Her post-retirement life has been as busy as it was before.

In 2008, Navratilova reclaimed her Czech citizenship, which was stripped off her in 1975, however she is yet to denounce her US citizenship and thus she still holds the citizenship of both the countries. She published a book on health and fitness titled, "Shape your self," in 2006.

The former World No. 1 also tied the knot in 2014 with Julia Lemigova, a former Miss USSR, whom she had proposed to in 2014 at the US Open. In 2014, her health deteriorated and it was revealed that she had been suffering from breast cancer.

She was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ in her left breast after undergoing a routine mammography in January 2010, and had the tumor surgically removed in March.

Navratilova also appeared on Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami alongside her wife. The former World No. 1 also served as a tennis commentator for various networks, including the BBC. She manages a tennis program for young people in her home Czech Republic, continues to play tennis, competes in triathlons, and represents AARP's fitness initiative.

The American legend has built up a strong presence on Twitter, especially for her opinions on various political and social issues and has also spoken in favor of gay marriage in the past. She has also participated in a number of organizations that support homosexual rights, children from disadvantaged backgrounds, and animal rights.

