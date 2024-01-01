Casper Ruud might be the flag bearer of Team Norway at the 2024 United Cup, but his sister Charlotte Ruud and cousin Josefine Falster have truly stolen the show with their off-court antics.

Charlotte and Josefine accompanied tennis stars from Norway at the second edition of the United Cup in Australia, and apart from learning at the event, they also had some fun. After Norway's second group stage tie on January 1, the duo were filmed doing a mock runway walk in the tunnel towards the locker room.

Hilariously, Charlotte and Josefine's modeling talents were filmed by a security camera, and they were shocked and left red-faced once they spotted the camera. The clip caught the eye of Casper Ruud, who was left stunned and simply tweeted:

"Oh my god…😶‍🌫️👯‍♀️"

Expand Tweet

During his press conference, the former World No. 2 said that the duo were not camera shy and liked to attend such tournaments and be in the players' boxes.

But this was not typical of them. Ruud thought they were left a bit embarrassed after being caught on camera like this, which would be a good learning experience for them.

"Yeah, I did (watched the video). I just did it now when I was eating. They're not typically too shy in front of camera. They like to be around in the tournament, and show up, like sit in the box, like that is there favorite thing to do. So they're courtside with us. But this is not typical from them to do these things. I think they were a bit embarrassed. I saw them and they were like blushing and all red in their faces. So it was a good kind of learning experience for them to say that they can't do anything they want at all times," he said.

The Norwegian thanked TennisTV for capturing the runway walk and joked that he now had something he could use to tease Charlotte and Josefine.

"Thank you for this😇 now I have an ace up my sleeve whenever I want to make them blush😁," Casper Ruud commented on Instagram.

Screengrab from Instagram

A look into Casper Ruud-led Norway's performances so far at United Cup 2024

Casper Ruud pictured during 2024 United Cup

Norway are participating in the United Cup for the second consecutive year. After exiting last year's competition in the group stages, they were hoping for a better showing this time.

Norway began the 2024 campaign against the Netherlands on December 30 in Sydney, but Malene Helgo lost to Arantxa Rus in the women's singles tie.

Ruud leveled the tie by bettering Tallon Griekspoor. However, the veteran Dutch duo of Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof defeated Ulrikke Eikeri and Ruud in the mixed doubles to clinch the tie.

Norway notched their first win at the tournament in their second group-stage match against debutants Croatia. Donna Vekic handed Croatia the advantage with her win in the women's singles.

Casper Ruud once again brought Norway back with his triumph against Borna Coric. Then, Ruud-Eikeri saw Norway across the finish after downing Ivan Dodig and Vekic in the mixed doubles.

Norway's chances of qualifying for the knockout phase depend on the third group stage clash between Croatia and the Netherlands as well as the final points and game tallies of second-placed teams in other groups.