"Oh my God soooo cute!" - Coco Gauff, Felix Auger-Aliassime and other players congratulate Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund on their engagement

Denis Shapovalov's engagement to his long-time girlfriend and fellow tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund has garnered heartfelt congratulations from several players, including Coco Gauff, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Gael Monfils, among others.

Having begun their relationship in 2019, Shapovalov and Bjorklund are frequently spotted cheering for each other during their respective matches.

Earlier this year, Bjorklund opened up about how they find a way to support each other during challenging times.

"We always find a way to support each other and have a good time and that can definitely help if things are not going the way you want on court," she told the ATP.

On Thursday, July 20, Shapovalov and Bjorklund shared the happy news of their engagement through a series of black and white photos on social media, set against the scenic backdrop of Bastad, Sweden- Bjorklund's home country.

The photos captured Shapovalov's proposal to Bjorklund, her delighted acceptance and the couple sealing the engagement with a kiss.

After the announcement of Shapovalov and Bjorklund's engagement, congratulations poured in from all corners. Coco Gauff, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Gael Monfils extended their best wishes to the happy couple.

British No. 1 Katie Boulter expressed her delight at the pictures shared by the couple.

"Oh my God! Soooo cute! Congrats!!" she commented with a heart emoji.

Others who congratulated the couple on their engagement included Milos Raonic, Sloane Stephens, Sania Mirza, and Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs.

Congratulatory messages to Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund

"Life in general has been pretty awesome, a big part of that is obviously Mirjam Bjorklund" - Denis Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon 2023

During his campaign at the 2023 Miami Open, Denis Shapovalov, who held a 6-6 win/loss record at the time, maintained his focus on the positives in his life during his poor run of form.

Despite having lost five of his seven matches at the time, Shapovalov stated that his life was "pretty awesome" and credited his now-fiance Mirjam Bjorklund for playing a large part in his happiness.

"Life in general has been pretty awesome. I think a big part of that is obviously Mirjam [Bjorklund], my girlfriend. First of all we’ve just been able to spend a lot more time together and do fun stuff," Denis Shapovalov told the ATP.

He further expressed that spending time with Bjorklund brought him immense joy as the couple indulged in fun activities, explored new places, and enjoyed each other's company at restaurants.

"I feel like wherever we are, we always think of fun things to do, things to see and restaurants and stuff like that to go to. I just feel like life is super fun. I’m enjoying it a lot, being by her side. I think she’s an amazing person and she makes me very happy. Not much more you can ask for," he added.