"Oh holy bimbam!" - Cancer-surviving nurse on meeting 'wonderful' Roger Federer

The greatest sacrifices beget the finest rewards. And that has been reinforced by the case of 52-year-old Daniella Reimann, who is not only a Swiss hospital staff and nurse but also a recent cancer survivor.

Reimann displayed tremendous heart and selflessness to work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, despite her own health problems. Her reward? A meeting with her long-time idol Roger Federer.

Daniella Reimann couldn't mask her happiness when she was told about the meeting with Roger Federer

The two Swiss heroes, Daniella and Federer, met in rather dramatic circumstances as it was a surprise for the mother of two. It was Roger Federer’s sponsor - Mercedes-Benz - together with Daniella’s colleagues at the Olten Cantonal Hospital, who organized this gift of a lifetime for the 52-year-old.

Roger Federers sponsor Mercedez-Benz helped to organise the surprise

Reimann has had a tumultuous time the last half decade. She was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago, and had to undergo surgery as well as radiation to cure it.

While the procedures were initially successful, the cancer returned a couple of years ago. Reimann was left heartbroken and scared, but braved another round of surgery and chemotherapy which left her body broken.

Despite all that, she decided to serve patients during the pandemic. Her son Robin lauded her spirit by saying:

“She would give her last shirt to others. No matter what, despite he health problems, she is always there for me and my sister. I would like to thank you with this surprise.”

Advertisement

Robin then drove off with his mother to meet Roger Federer in a gleaming S-Class sedan. At this point Daniella was still clueless about the whole affair, but was quite thrilled by the car ride offered by Roger Federer’s sponsor.

“I’m amazed, happy and nervous. I feel like a washing machine in a spin cycle,” she said.

Roger Federer is looking to be back for the 2021 Australian Open

Reimann has been a fan of Roger Federer ever since she started watching the sport, just like her son who also wields a racquet. Just before arriving at the meeting spot Robin disclosed the surprise to his mother, who was beyond speechless and humbled:

“Oh holy bimbam! I didn’t deserve that,” she exclaimed.

Roger Federer is a fan favorite wherever he goes

In such a difficult period, Reimann's contribution to mankind far outweighs that of Roger Federer. This was probably the first time that Roger Federer met a Swiss hero greater than his own self.

Roger Federer is a wonderful person: Daniella Reimann

Daniella and her two children were greeted by Roger Federer in a cozy cafe in southern Switzerland. And it would be hard to imagine the emotions the trio were going through as they walked up to the legendary Swiss master.

Some would say it was the least that the 52-year-old, who served Switzerland tirelessly during the pandemic, deserved. And Roger Federer was kind and gracious enough to oblige.

Millions of fans worldwide always wait for a glimpse of Roger Federer

Roger Federer spoke at length with the Reimann family and discussed his personal life as well. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is known to be quite reserved when it comes to his family, and him opening up to a complete stranger shows how highly he regards her contribution.

Reimann recounted the conversation and meeting with great delight:

“We talked about his family, the coronavirus, his designer shoes and all sorts of things. He is a wonderful person and exactly as he comes across on television. Today was sensational, none of us will ever forget it in our lives.”