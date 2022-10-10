"Oh I will be patriotic with this team, God bless America" - Tennis fans react to stacked US squad for Billie Jean King Cup ft. Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula 

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will headline the American team at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup, alongside Madison Keys, Taylor Townsend and Danielle Collins. With two players in the top-10 (Pegula and Gauff, who are No. 6 and No. 8 respectively) and two others within the top-20 (Keys and Collins, who are No. 18 and No. 19 respectively), it is one of the most stacked teams in the competition.

Townsend too is ranked World No. 34 in doubles, making it a well-rounded squad on all fronts. The Billie Jean King Cup Finals (formerly called the Fed Cup) is set to begin on November 8 this year, where the US will look to win their fifth title and their first since 2017.

Understandably, tennis fans on social media were hyped about the line-up, with many claiming that it was the strongest squad the country has put up in the competition in years. One fan joked about how easy it was to be patriotic towards America when they appeared this strong, remarking:

"Oh I will be patriotic with this team, God bless America."

Another user was happy to see Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula don their national colors so soon after the WTA Finals the previous week, something World No. 1 Iga Swiatek had dismissed earlier citing a tight schedule.

"I think the word is stacked. Some team. Pegula and Gauff could be playing both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals in Texas the week before - but so far it’s only Iga Swiatek who has definitively decided you can’t do both."

Among the participants at the tournament last year, only Danielle Collins remains, as none of Shelby Rogers, Sloane Stephens, CoCo Vandeweghe or Caroline Dolehide have made the cut in 2022.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins all in action at the San Diego Open this week

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins are all in action in their home country this week at the San Diego Open. Seeded fourth, Pegula received a bye in the first round and will take on either Coco Vandeweghe or Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Seeded sixth, Gauff will cross swords with qualifier and compatriot Robin Montgomery in the first round. Collins and Keys are both unseeded, and will lock horns with seventh seed Caroline Garcia and qualifier Ellen Perez respectively in their openers.

Gauff and Pegula are on a collision course to meet in the semifinals, while Keys could meet Pegula as early as the quarterfinals.

