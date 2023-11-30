“Olympia is excited so I’m excited” - Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Taylor Swift’s Spotify achievement 

Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian couldn’t hide his excitement on learning that Taylor Swift was named Spotify’s 2023 Global Top Artist.

Ohanian also referred to his and Williams’s six-year-old daughter, Olympia, who apparently loves Swift’s music. The proud father often posts adorable videos and photos of Olympia, showing her fun activities, and playing tennis.

The Reddit co-founder and investor took to his Instagram on Thursday, November 30, to share Swift’s post sharing her achievement.

"Olympia Ohanian is excited so I’m excited," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian's Instagram story was posted a day after Spotify released its year-end 'Wrapped', which showcases the top songs, artists, albums, and podcasts of the year, as well as the personal listening habits and preferences of its users.

Taylor Swift has been dominating the music charts and breaking records with her songs. According to Spotify, she had over 26.1 billion streams globally in 2023, with 107.8 million active monthly listeners.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares how his daughter changed his outlook on life and work

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently revealed how the birth of his older daughter Olympia influenced his professional and personal growth. He said that being a father inspired him to follow his life’s purpose and make his daughter happy.

Ohanian and Williams have two daughters — six-year-old Olympia, and Adira River, who was born in August 2023.

Ohanian shared his insights on how fatherhood changed his mindset and goals in his business endeavors on X (formerly Twitter). He said that having kids was one of the best decisions he ever made, not only for himself but also for his career.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian’s post about his career and his kids received a lot of positive feedback from his followers. One of them wondered about the professional advantages that he gained after having kids. Ohanian listed some of the major choices and achievements that he made since he became a father.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian replied.

