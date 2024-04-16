"Olympia is so much better than me” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian turns to golf lessons to keep up with their daughter's skills

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently had a fun day of golfing with his daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Talking about golfing skills, he said Olympia was better than him which led him to begin taking lessons. He also expressed excitement over getting to cheer on Los Angeles Golf Club for the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Williams and Ohanian met each other in Rome in 2015. They got engaged in December 2016, just after over a year of dating, and tied the knot in November 2017. The couple has two daughters — Olympia, born in September 2017, and Adira, born in August 2023.

The Reddit co-founder recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he had to turn to golf lessons to keep up with his daughter Olympia.

The 40-year-old also said he was going to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament in which players from Ohanian's club LAGC were going to participate. Ohanian, alongside Serena and Venus Williams, and Olympia are investors in the club.

"Jr is so much better than me and I'm taking matters into my own hands and getting lessons... And now I've got #TheMasters on TV cheering our LAGC guys on. What a perfect Sunday," he wrote.

The players that competed in the Masters from LAGC were Colline Moreekawa and Tommy Fleetwood, and both were placed third in the final standings.

"Olympia doesn't understand that she is the youngest owner in pro sports" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia cheer Serena Williams on

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talked about daughter Olympia's understanding of being the youngest co-owner of a sports club. Olympia became one of the co-owners of Angel City FC (competes in the National Women's Soccer League) when her parents ensured that she had a stake in the club.

The club was formed on July 21, 2020, and has a lot of high-profile owners, including Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, and America Ferrera.

Ohanian said though Olympia understands that Angel City FC is their team and loves cheering for them, it will take her some time to understand the different layers of her role.

"Right now all Olympia knows is that Angel City FC is our team, and she loves cheering for them, I think as she gets older, maybe she'll come to see the different layers to it," Alexis Ohanian said to People.

He added that being the youngest owner in pro sports must be fun, but Olympia doesn't understand the meaning of it yet. Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian want to keep things that way for as long as possible

"Obviously, being the youngest owner of pro sports is pretty fun, but she doesn't actually understand that she is the youngest owner in pro sports. Try to keep that for as long as we can," he said.

