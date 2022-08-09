Watch: Olympia Ohanian's joyous reaction to her mother Serena Williams' first-round win at Canadian Open

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was visibly ecstatic while celebrating her mother Serena Williams' first-round win at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday.

Williams beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 in a hard-fought encounter. When Williams arrived back in the changing rooms after the match, Olympia celebrated with her while in the presence of her father, Alexis Ohanian.

In a video shared by the tournament on their social media, Olympia can be seen giving her mother multiple high fives with a beaming smile on her face. She even does a bit of twirl at the end before tripping over in joy.

The 23-time time Grand Slam champion often travels with her family for tournaments. So it was a rather special moment for her to win her first match in a while on the WTA tour with her daughter and husband cheering her on from the stands.

"It's been a very long time, I forgot what it felt like" - Serena Williams on winning her first match this season

Monday's encounter at the Canadian Open was Serena Williams' first match back since losing in the opening round at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships against Harmony Tan.

The win marked her first on the tour since beating Daniele Collins at the 2021 French Open.

During her post-match press conference, Williams joked that she had forgotten what winning felt like.

"I mean, it's just one win, you know, it takes a lot. But I was happy, like I said, to have a win. It's been a very long time. I forgot what it felt like," Williams said.

Williams also spoke about the joy of having her daughter Olympia watch her play. The 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she went into "mom mode" during the match, wondering if Olympia had her sunscreen on.

"You know, she's never like sat at my match. So I was super excited. I looked over and I saw her in the first middle of the first set and I was like, 'Oh, my God, why is she here?' And then I went into mom mode, like, does she have on her sun cream," she said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala