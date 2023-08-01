"Olympia being the older sister like Venus for Serena" - Tennis fans rejoice at Serena Williams' announcement of expecting a baby girl as 2nd child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently announced that they are having a daughter for the second time.

The couple got married in 2017 in New Orleans. Williams embraced motherhood for the first time two months before her wedding when she gave birth to Olympia. Earlier this year, during the 2023 Met Gala, the couple announced that Williams was pregnant with her second child.

Serena Williams' entrepreneur husband Ohanian documented the whole gender reveal ceremony. The couple was joined by their friends and family, who all looked in awe at the light display that revealed the gender of their unborn baby. After the reveal, the couple, along with the guests, screamed in happiness.

Soon after the major reveal, tennis fans reacted to the happy news and congratulated the couple on social media.

A tweet shared the video and captioned it with Olympia Ohanian getting a 'Venus' for her 'Serena.' Fans rectified the statement and said that Olympia would be Venus to her Serena.

"@TheTennisLetter It's the other way round, Olympia being the older sister like Venus for Serena," a fan wrote.

Fans continued to congratulate the couple and express their happiness for them.

"This makes me happy!! Bless this family!" another fan tweeted.

Another fan recalled how Williams faced problems during Olympia's birth and hoped for a much better experience for the tennis icon this time around.

"Yay!!! Congrats to Serena, Alexis, and Olympia, and hopefully this time she delivers at a hospital that doesn’t ignore her maternal health concerns," the fan wrote.

Another fan said that she was happy that her favorite player is enjoying her life beyond tennis.

"ahhhhh. I’m so glad my fave is so happy outside of tennis. This is exactly what she needed," the fan commented.

Below are a few more reactions:

Serena Williams suffered from life-threatening complications after the birth of Olympia

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018

Serena Williams gave birth to Olympia in September 2017. The American suffered several health-related complications after the birth of her first child.

In 2018, Williams wrote an article reflecting on her near-death experience during childbirth. Intending to raise awareness about the concerning childbirth mortality rates among African-American women in the US, the tennis icon stated how she was very close to dying after her childbirth.

"I almost died after giving birth to my daughter, Olympia. Yet I consider myself fortunate," Williams wrote for CNN.

Olympia was born via an emergency C-section, after her child's birth, Williams' health deteriorated and she was rushed to the surgery table.

"This sparked a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived....I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs," Williams added.

Serena Williams was eight weeks pregnant with her first child when she won the Australian Open title in 2017.

