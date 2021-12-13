Olympic bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta gets married in Gijon

World No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta tied the knot with his partner Claudia in his birthplace Gijon yesterday.

The Spaniard posted a picture of himself and his partner on Instagram and captioned it with a ring emoji. By the looks of it, the wedding was a private ceremony with only family and close friends of the bride and groom in attendance.

Carreno Busta was congratulated by many, including Rafael Nadal's coach Marc Lopez, Joao Sousa and Spanish field hockey player Maria Lopez Garcia.

Wedding bells have been tolling for tennis players in recent weeks. Apart from Carreno Busta, former British No. 4 Johanna Konta announced on Twitter that she had tied the knot over the weekend. Around a week ago, Australian tennis duo Daria Gavrilova and Luke were married in Melbourne.

Johanna Konta @JohannaKonta So…



Yesterday I got married. 😁😁😇 So…Yesterday I got married. 😁😁😇

Carreno Busta won the Olympic bronze in 2021

Carreno Busta won the Olympics bronze this year

The Spaniard had a decent 2021 season, winning the inaugural edition of the Andalucia Open in Marbella. Carreno Busta followed this up with a semifinal run at the Barcelona Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal. His second title came at the Hamburg Open where he was the second seed. The 30-year-old did not drop a single set during the competition.

Carreno Busta's best performance in a Masters 1000 tournament was reaching the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters, defeating Herbert Hurkacz en route. The Spaniard's best performance at a Grand Slam was his fourth-round exit at the French Open.

However, Carreno Busta's most notable achievement of the year came at the Tokyo Olympics. After reaching the quarterfinals, the Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev against all odds before losing to Karen Khachanov in the semis.

In the bronze medal playoff, Carreno Busta was up against World No.1 Novak Djokovic and won in three sets to clinch the bronze medal. The Spaniard finished 2021 as the World No. 20.

Carreno Busta will start 2022 by representing Spain at the ATP Cup in Sydney. The Spanish team have been drawn in Group A of the competition alongside Serbia, Norway and Chile. They reached the semifinals of the ATP Cup last year, but repeating that will be a tough task.

Also Read Article Continues below

Carreno Busta is on the official entry list for the Australian Open's main draw and it will be interesting to see how he performs there. Many predict that the Spaniard could pack his bags after the third round, but there are others who believe that he may be able to pull off an upset.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya