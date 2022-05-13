"On the court and off the court, he's a very good example of how an athlete should behave, the values he has" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

World No. 10 Casper Ruud has hailed Rafael Nadal for being an inspiration both on and off the court.

Nadal, 35, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history, winning a record 21 Grand Slams, including 13 Roland Garros titles. He has racked up over 1,050 wins in his illustrious two-decade career but has not allowed that success to go to his head.

The soft-spoken Spaniard is known for his impeccable behavior, both on and off the court. His Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca trains many budding players and established stars. Ruud, who has practiced with the Spaniard at his academy in Mallorca, was full of praise for him after reaching the Rome quarterfinals.

"I try to learn from him every time I get to practice with him," Ruud said. "On the court and off the court, I think he's a very good example of how an athlete should behave, the values he has."

Ruud said that he has gotten to know Nadal better after spending time at his academy.

"I've got to know him a little bit more when I'm in the academy," he continued. "It's always fun to be there. It's motivating to be around him because you're talking about a guy who has won everything there is to win and still plays today like it's the first time he's playing on the center court. It's just incredible to see how he's been able to keep the motivation and the intensity for already so many years."

"It's one of the toughest challenges in this sport, to play him on clay" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud was slated to meet Rafael Nadal in the Rome quarterfinals

Casper Ruud, making his third trip to the Rome Masters this year, reached the last eight after beating Jenson Brooksby in the third round.

He was in line to meet Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, but the Spaniard was beaten by Denis Shapovalov in three sets.

Nevertheless, Ruud said that facing Nadal remains the ultimate challenge in the sport, especially on clay, where the Spaniard has won 62 titles.

"I've seen him on TV all my life," said Ruud. "I think in a way I know his game better than any other player. To play him is something different. It's always a challenge, especially on clay. I think it's one of the toughest challenges we have in this sport, to play against him on clay."

Ruud will have to wait till at least Roland Garros to play against Nadal competitively for the first time. Nevertheless, he hopes his game will match up well with the Spaniard.

"I will just try to enjoy the moment and let's see if my game plan can work," said Ruud. "At least I have practiced with him sometimes before. I know a little bit what to expect. I hope I can deliver a good match."

