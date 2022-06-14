"On grass, I would definitely be top-5, top-10 in the world" - Nick Kyrgios assesses himself ahead of Wimbledon 2022 

Nick Kyrgios reckons that, on grass, he could be in the top-5 or the top-10 in the ATP rankings.

The 27-year-old made the comments on Tennis TV after his opening match at the Halle Open, where he beat Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5 to progress to the Round of 16.

Asked how would rank among ATP players on grass, the Australian said he felt really comfortable on the surface and also specified the ranking slot he figured he would be in.

"On grass, you know, I would be top-5, top-10 in the world, definitely. If I'm feeling good on grass, I feel really really comfortable on it," Nick Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old lost to Andy Murray in the semifinals of the Boss Open last week, which was his first tournament on grass this season. It was also the best result this year for the World No. 65, who made it to the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Open earlier this year.

A quarterfinal exit on Wimbledon debut remains Nick Kyrgios' best result at SW19

Nick Kyrgios celebrates his win against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2014

Despite the Australian's proficiency on grass, his best-ever finish at Wimbledon was a quarterfinal finish on debut in 2014.

Nick Kyrgios, who was then 19, got past Richard Gasquet and Jiri Vesely before setting up a fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal. The player from New South Wales, who received a wildcard to SW19 in 2014, got past the second-seeded Spaniard in what was a memorable upset before going down to Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

Kyrgios hasn't progressed beyond the third round of Wimbledon since 2016. Last season, the Australian took the first set against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round of the tournament. The Canadian took the second set to draw level before Kyrgios was forced to retire on account of an abdominal injury.

He received a shot in the arm recently when Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge stated on Nine Network that his junior countryman had it in him to progress to the semifinals at Wimbledon.

"Nick is actually trained and focused on this season, so this is a good start to the grass-court season. If there is any player in the field outside of Novak that can play well enough and beat everyone on grass, it's Nick," Woodbridge said.

The Australian is just one of four players who have never lost to Novak Djokovic. A couple of meetings with the Serb on hard-court surfaces in 2017, at Acapulco and Indian Wells, resulted in wins for Kyrgios.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far