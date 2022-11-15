"On one hand my results were amazing... but on the other hand is what I learned about myself" - Iga Swiatek reflects on her 2022 season

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 season. The 21-year-old won eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and went on a record 37-match winning streak.

Swiatek took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the successful season. While mentioning the "amazing" results, the Pole stated that what she learned about herself was just as important.

"On one hand my results were amazing… but on the other hand is what I learned about myself and it is a completely different story," she wrote.

Swiatek said it was "challenging" to describe her season in one word, adding that it was "special" and that she would never forget it.

"Last few days I had more time to realize fully and embrace what happened this year… It's challenging to describe it with one word or even a sentence. What I know for sure is that it was special and I'll never forget it," she continued.

"There is still a lot of work, challenges and learning, that's for sure and I'm excited about it," she added.

Swiatek went on to convey her gratitude to her team, family, and supporters.

"I'm still processing a bit but I would not accomplish everything I did without my team. Thank you, Tomasz, Daria, Maciej. Many thanks to my business team, to my family and sponsors. And last but not least, thank YOU for your support and being with me all season long. This season was quite an adventure because of you, too!" Swiatek concluded.

Iga Swiatek announces participation in World Tennis League

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek has officially announced her participation in the World Tennis League, which is set to take place in December at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. The US Open champion is part of Team Kites, which includes the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Sania Mirza, and Eugenie Bouchard.

The 21-year-old will square off against Caroline Garcia of Team Eagles in her opening fixture. While it was the Pole who claimed victory in the last meeting between the two, Garcia is in fine form, having clinched the WTA Finals title.

In her other singles fixtures, Swiatek will lock horns with Anett Kontaveit of Team Hawks and Aryna Sabalenka of Team Falcons.

