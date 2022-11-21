"Once again proving what a sick d**k he is" – Martina Navratilova on Kanye West's return to Twitter

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova took to social media to take a dig at Kanye West after the rapper tweeted to mark his return on the social media platform.

After a two-week absence, American rapper 'Ye' has rejoined Twitter; the musician formerly known as Kanye West checked to see if he was still unblocked. Ye's account was momentarily suspended due to an anti-Semitic comment.

Given that Navratilova doesn't mind expressing her thoughts on political and social issues, she directed a remark at the rapper:

"Kanye once again proving what a sick dick he is," Martina Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Over the past few days, Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has come under fire from Martina Navratilova for his divisive comments. She recently posted on social media about why she thinks Elon Musk is trying to sabotage Twitter.

"Getting desperate?" – Martina Navratilova reacts to Kanye West

Navratilova was a prominent figure in calling for the termination of West's contract

Martina Navratilova took a sly dig at Kanye West when he was escorted out of the Los Angeles Sketchers office a few weeks ago. American lawyer Tristan Snell tweeted that West, who unexpectedly dropped into the shoe company's Los Angeles office, was escorted out.

Martina Navratilova noticed the tweet and responded:

"Oops. Kanye is getting desperate?," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Tristan Snell @TristanSnell After Adidas dropped Kanye West, he showed up today at the LA office of another shoe company, unannounced and uninvited, with a film crew. He was escorted out.



The company was Skechers.



Not too long ago, Kanye West received backlash for his comments on Jews and for inciting antisemitism. Following West's statements, several demands were made to renowned sponsors like Adidas and others to quit supporting the rapper.

Navratilova was a prominent figure in calling for the termination of West's contract with Adidas. In response to the mounting criticism, the German sportswear company declared that it was parting ways with West a few weeks ago:

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," a statement from the German company said.

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," it added.

Navratilova praised the German sportswear company on Twitter in light of this:

Navratilova advised celebrities to start expressing themselves on social media to raise awareness and effect change while speaking in an interview with Dr. Lipi Roy. Not only is Navratilova active on social media, but she is also frequently spotted at important tennis events, typically serving as a pundit or analyst.

