Elon Musk is destroying Twitter because there is too much political discourse going on, says Martina Navratilova

Czech-American former tennis player Martina Navratilova has been criticizing Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, over the last few days for his controversial remarks. She recently took to her social media to express her views on why Elon Musk is trying to destroy Twitter.

The 66-year-old commented that Musk is ruining the platform due to excessive political disclosure. Navratilova responded to a tweet that suggested political scientists should study how Elon Musk is tanking Twitter in terms of permitting extremely wealthy individuals to co-opt and then ultimately ruining the public sphere.

“I think Elon is destroying twitter because there is just too much logical political discourse going on and where liberals can connect and get ideas etc. Owning the libs is what this is all about…,” Martina Navratilova tweeted.

“Elon Musk tanking Twitter is going to be something political scientists need to study in terms of letting stratospherically wealthy people co-opt and then destroy the public sphere. It's alarming, actually. This should not be happening,” the user 'Ellston Logan' wrote.

Navratilova further questioned whether Elon Musk was ruining Twitter and declaring bankruptcy.

“Destroy twitter and file for bankruptcy… that’s the plan?” She added.

"Lying liar who lies about lies" - Martina Navratilova blasts Elon Musk amidst fake degree and illegal immigration allegations

Earlier, Martina Navratilova slammed Elon Musk, calling him a “lying liar” after a crowd-sourced investigative Twitter account called 'Capitol Hunters' accused Musk of lying about his educational qualifications and his immigration.

"Lying liar who lies about the lies... ok," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

"Someone has to say it: Elon Musk has lied for 27 years about his credentials. He does not have a BS in Physics, or any technical field. Did not get into a PhD program. Dropped out in 1995 & was illegal. Later, investors quietly arranged a diploma - but not in science," Capitol Hunters' first tweet read.

Capitol Hunters published a sequence of more than 30 tweets on Thursday (November 17) that contained a wide range of documents, interviews, public records, and lawsuit filings. Numerous underlined sections of these documents suggested that Musk lied about his degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and that he was an illegal immigrant in the United States.

One of the tweets that followed made a request to the official Twitter Safety account to pay attention to the proof that Capitol Hunters had provided. The challengers cited one of Musk's recent tweets to claim that they were practicing citizen journalism.

"@twittersafety (if anyone’s left): this thread describes public evidence about a public figure; it’s not a violation. It’s citizen journalism. Also remember the “Streisand Effect”: suspending this account would make the story go bigger. I would go public. It would be news," the investigative account wrote.

