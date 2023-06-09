Tennis fans were elated to see some exceptional gameplay at the 2023 French Open women's semifinal day. The players' remarkable level of skill and athleticism left fans craving for more.

Iga Swiatek defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) in the 2023 Roland Garros semifinal on Court Philippe-Chatrier, taking two hours and nine minutes to defeat the Brazilian.

With the win, Swiatek became the first woman to reach consecutive French Open finals since Simona Halep, who achieved the feat in 2017 and 2018. Swiatek, 22, also become the youngest woman to make it to two successive Roland Garros finals since Ana Ivanovic, who did the same in 2007 and 2008.

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, secured her first-ever spot in a Grand Slam final with a victory over Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5. The match lasted three hours and 13 minutes, with Muchova saving a match point to ultimately win the contest.

In the third set, Muchova found herself down 5-2. However, the Czech showed incredible resilience to expunge the match point and then win five consecutive games to seal the win.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their sheer delight at having witnessed the spectacular semifinal matches.

One fan suggested that the women's tour deserves to be promoted in every possible way across the globe, after getting to see more than five hours of brilliant tennis.

"5h22 of brilliant tennis from start to finish once again proving the women's tour deserves to be promoted in all shapes and forms throughout the world," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed their admiration for the "intense" and "beautiful" French Open semifinal matches that they witnessed. They extended their congratulations to Swiatek, Muchova, Sabalenka, and Haddad Maia for their impressive performances.

The fan also lamented the fact that the stands were only half-full and believed that the athletes deserved a full house.

"Can we say today's women's semifinals were GREAT? We witnessed intense, physical, and beautiful matches. Congratulations to Karo, Aryna, Iga, and Bia. A shame that the stands were half-empty. These girls deserve a full house!" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Open Era @openerapod Once again: the WTA will save us Once again: the WTA will save us

nikeronn @Weronik21118361 @RelevantTennis The level of the semi-finals was amazing, applause for each of the players! @RelevantTennis The level of the semi-finals was amazing, applause for each of the players!🔥

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever

Many many thanks to the ladies for this match, for this show! Now that was a proper TENNISMany many thanks to the ladies for this match, for this show! Now that was a proper TENNIS 😍Many many thanks to the ladies for this match, for this show!

Robin Campbell @RobinCampbellSM @RelevantTennis They're better off without all the yelling orcs that turn up at the men's matches. @RelevantTennis They're better off without all the yelling orcs that turn up at the men's matches.

💙st.vic💙💛🇺🇦 @SaintVickster @AnnaK_4ever Absolutely edge of your seat stuff. Packed with everything. Loved it! @AnnaK_4ever Absolutely edge of your seat stuff. Packed with everything. Loved it!

Iga Swiatek to take on Karolina Muchova in 2023 French Open final

iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek will take on Karolina Muchova in the 2023 French Open on Saturday, June 10. Muchova won their only prior meeting 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the 2019 Prague Open.

During a press conference, Swiatek said she was excited to take on Muchova at the French Open final. She conveyed her admiration for Muchova's playing style, stating that she enjoys watching the Czech player more than anyone else.

Swiatek also praised Muchova's technique and fluid movements.

"I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened," Swiatek said. "I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she's I feel like a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with that kind of freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique."

Karolina Muchova became the fifth Czech woman in the Open Era to reach the French Open final. She joins the ranks of Martina Navratilova, Lucie Safarova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Barbora Krejcikova.

