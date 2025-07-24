“One of the most astonishing PR moves in tennis history” - Jannik Sinner rehiring fitness coach tied to doping controversy leaves Paul McNamee puzzled

Jannik Sinner recently rehired fitness coach Umberto Ferrara, who was notoriously linked to his doping controversy last year. The Italian’s decision to join forces with Ferrara once again left former Australian World No.1 Paul McNamee puzzled.Sinner first tested positive for clostebol, a banned substance, in March 2024. The World No.1 appealed his failed test and argued that he had been exposed to the substance due to physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi. News of the failed drug test went on to become public in August last year, and that same month, Sinner fired both Umberto and Naldi.Now, Jannik Sinner has rehired Umberto Ferrara ahead of the hard-court season. The decision drew unimpressed reactions from several fans, and Paul McNamee joined into the discussion, writing on X,“Jannik Sinner rehiring Umberta Ferrara has to be up there as one of the most astonishing PR moves in tennis history. You can afford to hire anyone in the world. Why oh why Jannik?”When Sinner had tested positive for clostebol, he had defended himself by explaining that Umberto Ferrara had purchased Trofodermin, an over-the-counter spray for cuts that contained the anabolic steroid at a pharmacy in Bologna, Italy. The fitness coach gave that spray to physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, who used it for a cut on his finger, and later massaged Sinner, unknowingly exposing him to the substance.Jannik Sinner highlights Umberto Ferrara’s ‘important role'Ferrara and Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)While Jannik Sinner's decision to rehire Umberto Ferrara has drawn some criticism, in an official statement, the Italian’s team explained that the decision had been taken with the fitness coach’s ‘important role' in mind.&quot;Umberto has played an important role in Jannik's development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level. The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik's management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open.”Since firing Umberto in August 2024, Jannik Sinner has had a strong run on the ATP tour. In September last year, the Italian won the US Open, his second Grand Slam title. He has now followed it up with wins at the 2025 Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships, as well as a runners-up finish at the French Open.With Umberto back on his team, fans will be curious to see if Sinner can now successfully defend his US Open trophy and win his third Major of the year.