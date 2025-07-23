"Such a stupid move" - Jannik Sinner fans aghast by World No. 1's 'awful' decision of rehiring fitness coach linked to doping saga ahead of US Open

Fans have been left shocked and disappointed after Jannik Sinner announced that he has rehired fitness coach Umberto Ferrera, who was dropped during the World No. 1's doping saga. Ferrara has been reappointed to help Sinner during the US Open swing.In August 2024, it was revealed that Jannik Sinner had tested positive twice for a banned substance back in March. The news stunned the tennis world. At the center of the controversy were his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, and fitness coach, Umberto Ferrera.Reports said Naldi had been using a cream to treat his own injured finger. The cream contained Clostebol, a prohibited drug. The substance allegedly entered Sinner’s system during a massage from Naldi. Under intense scrutiny, Sinner responded by firing both Naldi and Ferrera.Now, in a surprising twist, the World No. 1 has brought Ferrera back. The decision was announced in a statement on July 23, just ahead of the US Open swing. Reacting to the statement on X, many fans expressed their disappointment.&quot;Such a stupid move by Jannik and his team. Is Umberto the only fitness coach left on Earth? People already throw cheating accusations, and they go and hire the same guy at the center of it all. Seriously? His own fans will start doubting him now,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Absolutely disappointed by this decision,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Awful from sporting side, awful from pr side, awful from logical side. What makes u think he is not gonna pull smth like that again or give u hip issues again???💀💀💀Did he even think before making this decision, about how it looks,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fans criticising Jannik Sinner's decision to rehire Umberto Ferrera.&quot;Bad decision by Jannik horrible look,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;How long until the new doping accusation comes out,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Is this a joke? Why the 🤬 would he be so stupid 😬&quot; yet another fan commented.&quot;Umberto has played an important role…&quot; - Jannik Sinner explains bold move to reunite with coach post-doping sagaJannik Sinner at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: GettyWorld No. 1 Jannik Sinner’s decision to rehire fitness coach Umberto Ferrera ahead of the US Open received a mixed reaction, but the message from Sinner’s camp was clear.&quot;Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level,” Sinner said in a statement.&quot;The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and US Open,&quot; it added.In March 2024, Sinner tested positive for trace amounts of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid, detected twice during anti-doping controls at Indian Wells. The ITIA tribunal found no fault or negligence on his part, accepting his explanation.Despite that clearance, WADA appealed in September. Ultimately, the issue was resolved in February 2025 when he agreed to a three-month suspension, from 9 February to 4 May, under a settlement with WADA.Sinner returned to the tour just in time for the French Open, where he was a finalist. In July, he captured his first Wimbledon title by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), becoming the first Italian man to win the Championships.