"One of the best grass court players of this era" - Pam Shriver congratulates Petra Kvitova on winning Berlin Open 2023

Seven-time Australian Open women's doubles winner Pam Shriver has extended her congratulations to Petra Kvitova for her title victory at the 2023 Berlin Open.

On Sunday, June 25, Kvitova secured her second title of the season by defeating World No. 23 Donna Vekic 6-2, 7-6 (6). The victory marks her 31st career title.

It is also the first time the Czech has won multiple titles in a single season since 2019, having previously won the Miami Open earlier this year. Among active players, only Venus Williams has won more titles with 49.

Pam Shriver took to social media to express her happiness in working with Donna Vekic and her team for the grasscourt tournament. She also extended her congratulations to Petra Kvitova for her impressive title run at the Berlin Open.

In her tweet, Shriver stated that Kvitova's performance served as a powerful reminder of why she is widely regarded as one of the most talented grass court players of this era.

"An amazing and profession team to be a part of! Wonderful week @DonnaVekic and congratulations @Petra_Kvitova reminding everyone why she is one of best grass court players of this era," Shriver tweeted.

Petra Kvitova breaks age record at Berlin Open, equals Chris Evert from 1985

Petra Kvitova became the second player aged 30 or older to reach the final of the Berlin Open and win the tournament. The only other player to achieve this feat was Chris Evert back in 1985.

At 33 years and 110 days of age, Kvitova became the oldest winner of the Berlin Open, even older than Evert.

In 1985, the American tennis legend clinched the title in Germany at the age of 30. She emerged victorious in the final against crowd favorite Steffi Graf 6-4, 7-5. The tournament was then played on outdoor clay, unlike the current format in 2023, which is played on grass.

Almost 40 years later, Kvitova dominated in Berlin, not dropping a set on her way to the title. After defeating Donna Vekic in the final, the Czech said:

"I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. Congratulations and good luck in Wimbledon. I hope your run will continue in a great way."

Petra Kvitova now has six titles on grass, boasting an impressive 6-1 record in finals on the fastest surface. Her previous victories include Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, Birmingham in 2017 and 2018, and Eastbourne in 2022.

