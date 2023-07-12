"One of the best Hollywood stories I have ever heard" - Boris Becker on Andre Agassi claiming to return German's serve due to his tongue movement

Andre Agassi once claimed that he was able to return Boris Becker's serve by reading his tongue movement.

Becker is among the greatest tennis players of all time and was well known for his powerful and effective serve. Andre Agassi wrote in his book, 'Open: An Autobiography' that he was able to return the German's serve by looking at his tongue movement, adding that he stuck out his tongue which pointed like an arrow towards where he was serving.

"Just before he tosses the ball, Becker sticks out his tongue and it points like a tiny red arrow to where he’s aiming," Agassi wrote in his book.

Boris Becker recently had a Q and A session on Instagram where he answered questions asked to him by his fans. One fan questioned him whether the story of Agassi reading his serve because of his tongue movement was true.

The German called his rival's statements "one of the best Hollywood stories" he has ever heard. Becker also claimed that he read Agassi's book and smiled before stating that he loved him.

"That's one of the best Hollywood stories I ever heard, but I read AA's book and smiled! Love him," the German wrote on his Instagram stories.

Boris Becker had an illustrious tennis career during which, he won seven Grand Slam singles titles. This included three Wimbledon crowns, the first of which came in 1985 at the age of just 17, thus making him the youngest man to ever win the grasscourt Major till date.

Andre Agassi leads 10-4 in the head-to-head against Boris Becker

Andre Agassi and Boris Becker locked horns on 14 occasions, with the American leading the head-to-head 10-4.

The first meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1988 Newsweek Champions Cup (now known as the BNP Paribas Open) in Indian Wells, and Becker triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The German won the first three meetings between the two before Agassi won ten of the next 11 fixtures. The two squared off against one another in five Grand Slam matches, with the American coming out on top in four of them. The only time Becker beat Agassi at a Major was in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 1995, triumphing 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(1).

The last meeting between the two came in the 1999 Salem Open in Hong Kong and Agassi won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his 40th career singles title.

